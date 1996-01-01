Law of Multiple Proportions Practice Problems
True or False. John Dalton's law of multiple proportions is based on his atomic theory.
Methane (CH4) and ethylene (C2H2) are only composed of carbon and hydrogen. How much hydrogen would react with 1.78 g of carbon to produce methane and to produce ethylene? (Use the law of multiple proportions)
Given the following data:
Compound 1: 73.54% O and 2.646% N
Compound 2: 89.29% O and 10.71% N.
Demonstrate the law of multiple proportions by determining the formula of Compound 2 when Compound 1 is NO. (Compound 1 and 2 only contains nitrogen and oxygen)
Nitrogen (14.007) has an atomic weight that is roughly 14 times more than hydrogen (1.008). Using the following data, give the potential formulas for diazane, triazene, and hexazane
A student in a chemistry lab prepared three different compounds containing only sulfur and oxygen. She then calculated the mass of each element in each of the compounds.
If the mass of oxygen in each compound per unit mass of sulfur is determined, and integer relationships are obtained, do the obtained numbers support the atomic theory?
Silicon disulfide is a promising new material for the production of cathodes in solid-state batteries. The mass ratio of silicon to sulfur in silicon disulfide (SiS2) is 7:8 while the ratio of masses between a sulfur atom and a 12C atom is 8:3. What is the mass of 1 mol of silicon atoms?
When phosphorus burns in chlorine gas, a mixture of two chloride compounds are produced: phosphorus trichloride and phosphorus pentachloride. A 7.45 g of phosphorus reacts with 25.6 g of chlorine gas to form phosphorus trichloride. On the other hand, 7.45 g of phosphorus reacts with 42.7 g of chlorine gas to form phosphorus pentachloride. Which fundamental law is demonstrated by this observation?
A compound containing only xenon and fluorine was analyzed. The mass of each element in the sample was found to be 0.803 g Xe and 0.697 g F. What is the mass of fluorine per gram of xenon in the compound?
Samples of two different N and O containing compounds were analyzed and decomposed into their elements. The first sample yielded 1.59 g of nitrogen and 0.91 g of oxygen and the second sample yielded 0.76 g of nitrogen and 1.74 g of oxygen. Calculate the O to N mass ratio for the two compounds.
Silicon sulfide has a ratio of sulfur to silicon by mass equal to 1.14:1.00. An unknown has a ratio of sulfur to silicon by mass equal to 3.5:1.00. What is its formula?
Phosphorus tribromide and phosphorus pentabromide are compounds made from phosphorus and bromine. When decomposed, an amount of phosphorus tribromide gives 1.4463 g of phosphorus and 11.1946 g of bromine and an amount of phosphorus pentabromide gives 0.2766 g of phosphorus and 3.5677 g of bromine. Compute the ratio of bromine to phosphorus for both compounds and determine if it follows the law of multiple proportions.
Compound A contains 0.356 sulfur per gram of platinum. Compound B contains 0.712 sulfur per gram of platinum. Determine if these amounts follow the law of multiple proportions and explain why.
Choose among the statements below which demonstrates the law of multiple proportions and explain your answer
Find the sulfur to fluorine ratio by mass in SF2 given that NS2 has a 2.29 ratio of sulfur to nitrigen and NF3 has a 4.07 ratio of fluorine to nitrogen.
In TiO, the ratio (by mass) of titanium to oxygen is 3.0:1.0. Find the ratios (by mass) of titanium to oxygen in TiO2 and Ti2O3.