Calculate Oxidation Numbers Practice Problems
There are multiple possible values of oxidation states for arsenic ranging from –3 to +5. When arsenic is heated in oxygen, tetraarsenic hexaoxide or tetraarsenic decoxide can be produced. Identify the arsenic oxide that will form when there is a limited supply of oxygen.
There are multiple possible values of oxidation states for arsenic ranging from –3 to +5. When arsenic is heated in oxygen, tetraarsenic hexaoxide or tetraarsenic decoxide can be produced. What is the formula and oxidation state for each compound?
There are multiple possible values of oxidation states for chlorine ranging from –1 to +7. Consider the chlorine oxide compounds wherein the oxidation of chlorine is +3, +5, +6, and +7, respectively. Which of the chlorine oxide compounds can no longer react with molecular oxygen?
There are multiple possible values of oxidation states for chlorine ranging from –1 to +7. What are the formula and names of the chlorine oxide compounds wherein the oxidation of chlorine is +3, +5, +6, and +7, respectively?
Determine the oxidation state of each element in calcium oxalate, CaC2O4, a crystal found in kidney stones.
The oxidation number of oxygen is almost always -2 but there are a few exceptions such as peroxide where the oxidation number is -1. One other exception is F2O. Identify the oxidation number of O in F2O
Identify if the balanced reaction below is a redox reaction or not. If applicable, indicate the elements that undergo oxidation number changes.
AgNO3(aq) + NaCl(s) → AgCl(s) + NaNO3(aq)
Identify if the balanced reaction below is a redox reaction or not. If applicable, indicate the elements that undergo oxidation number changes.
Zn(s) + NO3-(aq)→ Zn2+(aq)+ NO2(g)
Identify each of the oxidation numbers for each element in the balanced redox reaction below:
2 CrO2-(aq) + 8 OH-(aq) + 3 S2O82-(aq) → 2 CrO42-(aq) + 4 H2O(aq) + 6 SO42-(aq)
Identify each of the oxidation numbers for each element in the balanced redox reaction below:
6 Zn(s) + BrO3-(aq) + 3 H2O (aq) → 6 Zn2+(aq) + Br-(aq) + 6 OH-(aq)
Tetrafluoromethane CF4 is a useful refrigerant but also a potent greenhouse gas. What is the oxidation number of carbon in Tetrafluoromethane?
The two common oxides of cobalt are Cobalt(II) oxide (CoO) and Cobalt(III) oxide (Co2O3). Identify the oxidation state of cobalt in Cobalt(III) oxide.
Identify the oxidation number of Ti in TiO2, assuming that the oxidation number of oxygen is -2.
What is the most common oxidation state of Group 1A elements (alkali metals) and Group 2A elements (alkaline earth metals)?
Determine which region in the periodic table where elements commonly have multiple positive oxidation states.
Determine the charges of the cations in the following isoelectronic substances: MgS and KCl.
Calculate the oxidation number of bromine in each of the following ions:
a. BrO4−
b. BrO2−
c. BrO−
d. BrO3−
Calculate the oxidation number of each atom in the following: CrO42−, NO3−, CaO, Zn, H2O, Sr2+
How do oxidation numbers of each element of the following reactions change?
1. Ag(s) + CN-(aq) + O2(g) → Ag(CN)2-(aq) + H2O(l)
2. NaI(aq) + 3HOCl(aq) → NaIO3(aq) + 3HCl(aq).
Identify oxidation states of Br in each of the following ions.
1. BrO-
2. BrO2-
3. BrO3-
4. BrO4-
What is the oxidation state of each element of the following compounds?
1) CH2Cl2
2) (NH4)2 CrO4
3) CuCO3
4) BaO
5) K2Cr2O7
Give the oxidation number of the metal species in each complex:
a) [Ru(CN)3(CO)2]3- b) [Co(NH3)4Cl2]Cl