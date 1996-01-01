Average Bond Order Practice Problems
Consider the linear tetraiodide anion (I4−). Identify the following statements about this ion as true or false:
A. This ion does not exist in reality.
B. If it were to exist in reality, it would be a radical anion.
Anthracene, C14H10, is a tricyclic aromatic compound that consists of three six-membered rings fused with each other along the edges. The Lewis structure of anthracene is shown below:
It is expected that all of the bonds, despite the resonance, will not be equivalent in terms of their bond lengths. How many C-C bonds are expected to be greater in bond length than the other C-C bonds?
Draw the Lewis structure of AsF3.
a) Determine the number of lone pairs on the arsenic atom.
b) Determine the number of shared pairs in the molecule.
c) Determine the As–F bond order.