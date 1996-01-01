Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions Practice Problems
A 0.350 g sample of a certain semimetal M heated in air yielded the matching oxide M2O3. The reaction needed 7.67 mL of 0.125 M Cr2O72− when the oxide was dissolved in aqueous acid and titrated with K2Cr2O7. The unbalanced equation for the titration is H3MO3(aq) + Cr2O72−(aq) → H3MO4(aq) + Cr3+(aq) (in acid).
How many moles of semimetal were present in the initial 0.350 g sample and how many moles of oxide were formed?
Rusting of steel can be prevented by coating it with aluminum. Provide the balanced reaction equation for the corrosion that happens (a) when aluminum is present and (b) when aluminum is not present.
A sample contains palladium, cadmium, and other impurities. The mass percent of palladium and cadmium can be determined using a process that starts with the sample being dissolved in hot nitric acid. Aqueous ammonia is used to lessen the acidity of the resulting solution of Cu2+ and Pd2+ ions, and then sodium thiocyanate (NaSCN) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4) are added to precipitate palladium thiocyanate (PdSCN). The collected solid PdSCN is dissolved in water, treated with potassium iodate (KIO3) to produce iodine, and then titrated with aqueous sodium thiosulfate (Na2S2O3). After PdSCN is removed, the filtrate is neutralized by adding aqueous ammonia. Then, a solution of diammonium hydrogen phosphate ((NH4)2HPO4) is added, resulting in a precipitate of cadmium ammonium phosphate (CdNH4PO4). The precipitate is transformed into cadmium pyrophosphate (Cd2P2O7) by heating it to 900 °C, which is then weighed. The equations involved in the process are:
(1) Pd(s) + NO3—(aq) → Pd4+(aq) + NO(g) (in acid)
(2) Pd4+(aq) + SCN—(aq) + HSO3—(aq) → Pd(SCN)2(s) + HSO4—(aq) (in acid)
(3) Pd2+(aq) + IO3—(aq) → Pd4+(aq) + I2(aq) (in acid)
(4) I2(aq) + S2O32—(aq) → I—(aq) + S4O62—(aq) (in acid)
(5) CdNH4PO4(s) → Cd2P2O7(s) + H2O(g) + NH3(g)
Give the balance equation for each reaction.
Choose the half-reaction that is correctly classified as an oxidation or reduction from the list below:
Bromine liquid can be created in the laboratory by reacting KBr and MnO2 with a strong acid. If Mn2+ is the reduction product, what is the balanced equation for the reaction?
25.0 mL of 0.275 M NaBrO3 is added to a 150.0 mL solution containing 0.175 M KBr and 0.450 M HClO3. The bromate and bromide ions react to produce bromine liquid. After the reaction, what are the concentrations of all the ions in the solution? Make sure the solution is electrically neutral by checking your concentrations.
For a galvanic cell, the anode half-cell is Ni/Ni2+ and the cathode half-cell is F2/F−. What are the balanced electrode equations and the balanced overall cell reaction?
What are the unbalanced reduction and oxidation half-reactions for Mn2+(aq) + ClO2(g) → MnO2(s) + ClO2−(aq)?
Is the following half-reaction a reduction or an oxidation?
VO2+(aq) → VO2+(aq) (unbalanced)
Is the following half-reaction a reduction or an oxidation?
K(s) → K+(aq) (unbalanced)
A 0.175 g sample of a specific semimetal M heated in air yielded the corresponding oxide MO2. The reaction required 17.50 mL of 0.550 M MnO4− when the oxide was dissolved in aqueous acid and titrated with KMnO4.
H2MO3(aq) + MnO4−(aq) → Mn2+(aq) + H2MO4(aq) (unbalanced)
Give the name of the semimetal M.
A bronze sample was subjected to preceding analysis. The reactions involved have the following unbalanced equations:
Sn2+(aq) + IO3−(aq) → I2(aq) + Sn4+(aq)
I2(aq) + S2O32−(aq) → I−(aq) + S4O62−(aq)
If 3.6218 g of sample needs 11.26 mL of 0.1300 M Na2S2O3, what is the mass percent of tin in the sample?
The Winkler method can be used to determine the amount of dissolved oxygen in water samples by converting dissolved oxygen to MnO2 with MnSO4 and reacting it with NaOH and KI. The solution is then acidified for the oxidation of I− to I3− by MnO2 to occur. The amount of I3− formed is determined by titration with S2O32−. The unbalanced equations are
Mn2+(aq) + O2(g)→ MnO2(s)
MnO2(s)+ I−(aq) →Mn2+(aq) + I3−(aq)
I3−(aq) + S2O32−(aq) → I−(aq) + S4O62−(aq)
When 0.1578 g of a water sample is analyzed, the reaction needs 17.55 mL of 0.1300 M Na2S2O3. Calculate the mass percent of oxygen in the sample.
At 25 °C, the standard reduction potentials for the following reactions are
H2SO3(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e− → S(s) + 3 H2O(l) E° = 0.45 V
2 HClO(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e− → Cl2(g) + 2 H2O(l) E° = 1.61 V
In acidic solution, what is the balanced equation for the reaction between HClO(aq) and elemental S(s) that produces H2SO3(aq) and Cl2(g)?
In an acidic solution, what is the balanced net ionic equation for the following reaction?
Au(s) + NO3−(aq) → Au3+(aq) + NO(g)
Give the balanced equation for the following half-reactions occurring in an acidic solution.
i. I2(s) → I−(aq)
ii. Cu+(aq) → Cu(s)
iii. MnO4−(aq) → Mn2+(aq)
iv. PbO2(s) → Pb2+(aq)
In an acidic solution, what is the coefficient on Co3+(aq) when the reaction is balanced?
Co3+(aq) + Mn2+(aq) → Co2+(aq) + MnO4−(aq)
50.0 mL of 0.121 M KMnO4 is added to a 50.0 mL solution containing 0.183 M MnCl2 and 0.152 M HClO3. The permanganate and manganese(II) ions react to produce manganese(IV) oxide. For the reaction, what is the balanced net ionic equation?
When the same substance is oxidized and reduced in an oxidation reaction, it is referred to as a disproportionation reaction. Complete and balance the following disproportionation reaction in an acidic solution: S2O42–(aq) → S2O32–(aq) + HSO3–(aq).
Write the balanced half-reactions under acidic conditions and identify whether it is an oxidation or a reduction reaction
BrO3-(aq) → Br2(l)
Write the balanced half-reactions under acidic conditions and identify whether it is an oxidation or a reduction reaction
PtCl42-(aq) → Pt(s) + Cl-(aq)
Identify the balanced redox reaction for the oxidation of Sn2+under acidic conditions by IO4- , NO3-,and MnO4-
Balance the following redox reaction under acidic conditions and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents:
Cr2O72- + U4+ → Cr3+ + UO22+
Balance the following redox reaction under acidic conditions and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents:
Bi(OH)3+ SnO22- → SnO32- + Bi
Balance the following redox reaction under acidic conditions and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents:
HAuCl4 + N2H4 → Au + N2 + HCl
What is the balanced equation for the following redox reaction?
Cr(s) + NO3-(aq) → NO(g) + Cr3+(aq)
How much 0.384 M NaNO3 solution in mL is needed to thoroughly react with 4.23 g of Cr?
For the following redox reaction, balance under acidic conditions:
BrO3–(aq) + Sn2+(aq) → Sn4+(aq) + Br2(l)
For the following redox reaction, balance under acidic conditions:
Ba(s) + Fe3+(aq) → Ba2+(aq) + Fe(s)
For the following redox reaction, balance under acidic conditions:
Na(s) + Fe3+(aq) → Fe(s) + Na+(aq)
Ozone reacts with hydrogen sulfide to form oxygen gas and sulfur. Balance this redox reaction in acidic condition.
Balance the following redox reaction in an acidic condition
PbO2(s) + Cl-(aq) → Pb2+(aq) + Cl2(g)
Using the unbalanced half-reactions below, write the balanced overall reaction
a) Bi → Bi3+
b) Pa4+ → Pa
Balance the redox reaction in acidic conditions:
TcO4- + HNO2 → NO3- + Tc2+
i) Identify which species are oxidized and which are reduced.
ii) Identify the oxidizing agent and reducing agent.
Balance the following redox reaction and identify the number of electrons transferred.
Ca (s) + Al 3+(aq) → Al (s) + Ca 2+(aq)
Identify reduction half-reaction and oxidation half-reaction for the following:
CoO2(s) + Br2(l) → Co3+(aq) + HBrO(aq)
Balance the following reaction of 1.5 M dichromate: Cr2O7 2– → Cr3+ in acidic solution.
What is the coefficient on water in the balanced equation?