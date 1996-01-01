Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions Practice Problems

A 0.350 g sample of a certain semimetal M heated in air yielded the matching oxide M 2 O 3 . The reaction needed 7.67 mL of 0.125 M Cr 2 O 7 2− when the oxide was dissolved in aqueous acid and titrated with K 2 Cr 2 O 7 . The unbalanced equation for the titration is H 3 MO 3 (aq) + Cr 2 O 7 2−(aq) → H 3 MO 4 (aq) + Cr3+(aq) (in acid).

How many moles of semimetal were present in the initial 0.350 g sample and how many moles of oxide were formed?