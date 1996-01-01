Solubility Rules Practice Problems
Identify the solutes present in each of the following aqueous solutions:
a. Magnesium chloride, MgCl2 (strong electrolyte)
b. Carbonic acid, H2CO3 (weak electrolyte)
c. Benzene, C6H6 (nonelectrolyte)
Select the image illustrating aqueous Mg(ClO4)2 solution. Note: Water is not illustrated.
Identify whether the given compound is soluble or insoluble in water. Identify the existing ions in the solution when applicable.
i) CuBr
ii) BaS
iii) Na3PO4
iv) CaCO3
Identify whether the given compound is soluble or insoluble in water. Identify the existing ions in the solution when applicable.
i) NaNO3
ii) SrS
iii) Fe(C2H3O2)2
iv) TlNO3
Identify all the soluble compounds:
a) magnesium chlorate d) lead (II) nitrate
b) copper (II) hydroxide e) barium carbonate
c) copper (II) sulfate f) silver bromide
Select a drawing that best describes an aqueous solution of Na2SO4. Water molecules not shown.
In a solution of NaNO3, which of the following are least expected to be in NaNO3 (aq)?
Ignoring any reactions with water, identify the ions present when Zn(NO3)2 is dissolved in water.