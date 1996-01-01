Energy Diagrams Practice Problems
Using the reaction profile given below, determine the number of intermediates formed in the reaction W → Z.
Consider the reaction X → Z and its reaction profile below.
(a) Identify the number of transition states and intermediates formed.
(b) Is X → Y faster than Y → Z?
(c) What is the sign of ΔE?
Consider the following reaction: CH3CH=CH2 + BH3 → CH3CH2BH2. Propose a possible structure for the transition state.
Determine which of the following reactions is the most exothermic and which is the most endothermic.
Reaction A. Ea = 10 kJ/mol; ΔE = −30 kJ/mol
Reaction B. Ea = 50 kJ/mol; ΔE = +25 kJ/mol
Reaction C. Ea = 20 kJ/mol; ΔE = −40 kJ/mol
The following reactions have the same frequency factor (A) and are performed at the same temperature.
Reaction A. Ea = 10 kJ/mol; ΔE = −30 kJ/mol
Reaction B. Ea = 50 kJ/mol; ΔE = +25 kJ/mol
Reaction C. Ea = 20 kJ/mol; ΔE = −40 kJ/mol
Determine which reaction is the slowest and which is the fastest.
A certain reaction involves the following two-step reaction mechanism:
LM + N → NM + L
NM + O → MO + N
The energy diagram for the reaction is given below:
Determine whether the reaction is endothermic or exothermic. Provide the labels in the diagram that represents the energy of the reaction (ΔE) and the overall reaction's activation energy (Ea).
A certain reaction involves the following two-step reaction mechanism:
LM + N → NM + L
NM + O → MO + N
The energy diagram for the reaction is given below:
What are the structural formulas of the species present from points i–v? Indicate the type or role of each species.
The following reaction is known to be an exothermic process:
NH3 (g) + HCl (g) → NH4Cl (s)
Assume that the energy of activation for the forward, Ea(fwd) and backward, Ea(reverse) reactions are 15 kJ/mol and 330 kJ/mol respectively. Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction, ΔHrxn.
A hypothetical reaction can have two possible pathways at the same temperature as shown below.
Which statement is true for both paths?
Photochemical reactions are catalyzed by the absorption of light by one of the reactants. For example, the formation and decomposition of ozone shown below.
step 1: NO2 + hv → NO + O*
step 2: O* + O2 → O3
step 3: O3 + NO → NO2 + O2
The enthalpy changes and activation energies for these two reactions are tabulated as follows.
Draw the energy diagram showing the sequence for step 2 and step 3
The overall energy change and activation energy for the gas-phase reaction
C2H4 (g) + HBr (g) → C2H5Br (g)
is -54 kJ and 219 kJ, respectively. What will be its energy diagram?
The overall energy change and activation energy for the gas-phase reaction
C2H4 (g) + HBr (g) → C2H5Br (g)
is -54 kJ and 219 kJ, respectively. Determine the activation energy for its reverse reaction
The energy diagram for the reaction of NO2 with CO is
The overall reaction is
NO2 + CO → NO + CO2
with the following proposed mechanism
step 1: NO2 + NO2 → NO + NO3
step 2: NO3 + CO → NO2 + CO2
Determine the rate-limiting step
Determine whether the reaction is endothermic or exothermic based on its energy diagram.
Label the following energy diagram for a reaction over time.
enthalpy of reaction (ΔHrxn), activation energy (Ea), products, reactants
Which of the following represents the enthalpy diagram for the reaction where Mg(OH)2 (s) decomposed to form MgO (s) and H2O (g) and needed 243.3 kJ of heat per three moles of Mg(OH)2 (s)?