Periodic Table: Element Symbols Practice Problems
When writing the isotopic symbol of an element, the subscript representing the atomic number of the atom can be left off (e.g. 18O instead of 188O). Which of the following statements explains why is this acceptable?
Choose the periodic group that has the same first letter of the element symbol and element name.
i. Group 1A
ii. Group 2A
iii. Group 3A
iv. Group 4A
v. Group 5A
True or False. Mendeleev was able to predict with high accuracy the properties of undiscovered elements beneath Al and Si in the periodic table by observing the reaction of these elements.
True or False. Mendeleev's periodic table was organized based on the atomic radius of the elements.
True or False. There are 118 currently known elements and about 90 of them occur naturally.
Based on the periodic table, provide the chemical symbol of the element tennessine.
Among the elements in the 4th period of the periodic table, determine which elements have atomic weights that are not in order compared to their atomic numbers?
Mendeleev used the prefix eka- to predict the existence of unknown elements, eka means one in Sanskrit. For example, he predicted the existence of germanium, one element below silicon, which he named eka-silicon. Based on this observation, what would be the identity of the element that Mendeleev named eka-aluminum when he formed the periodic table?
Provide the symbol, location in the periodic table, atomic number, and classify if nonmetal, metalloid, or metal for the given element: rubidium.
Identify the element below that does not have a symbol pertaining to its Latin name
Identify the name of the element with an atomic number of 12.
Identify which among the categories below this element belongs to.
- noble gas
- halogen
- alkali metal
- alkaline earth metal
- transition metal
- lanthanide metal
- actinide metal