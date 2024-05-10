Binary Acids Practice Problems
Which arrangement shows the following compounds in order of ascending acid strength? Explain.
Among H2Te, H2Se, H3As, or H3Sb, which is the strongest binary acid? Which is the weakest? Why?
Equal volumes of three HA (A = X, Y, Z) aqueous acid solutions are represented by the following image. Note that water molecules have been removed from the images to improve clarity.
Identify the strongest acid.
Three different acids are represented by the following image. Note that water molecules have been removed from the images to improve clarity.
Identify the strongest acid.
The diagram below shows aqueous solutions of three acidic substances, HA, HB, and HC. Identify which of the three solutions will have the lowest pH. Note that water molecules are not shown for clarity.
Rank the compounds below in order of increasing acidity based on the molecular structure
H2Se, NaH, H2O, HF
HI is a strong acid. Determine whether this statement is correct or incorrect. Justify your answer.