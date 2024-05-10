Cell Notation Practice Problems
Consider the galvanic cell shown below with a potential of 1.369 V at 25°C
Pb(s) | PbCl2(s) | Cl–(0.20 M) || Cr2O72–(0.20 M), Cr3+(0.20 M), H+(0.20 M) | Pt(s)
Determine the Ksp value for PbCl2(s).
Cr2O72–(aq) + 14 H+(aq) + 6 e– → 2 Cr3+(aq) + 7 H2O(l) E°red = 1.232 V
Pb2+(aq) + 2 e– → Pb(s) E°red = –0.126 V
Consider the following cell:
Co(s) | Co2+ (2.0 M) || H+(? M) | H2( 1.0 atm) | Pt(s)
Calculate the pH of the solution in the cathode compartment if the observed potential of the cell is 0.14 V at 25 °C. (E°Co2+ = − 0.28 V)
Consider the following cell:
Pt (s) | H2(g, 0.839 atm) | H+ (aq, ? M) || Cr2+ (aq, 1.50 M) | Cr(s)
Calculate the H+ concentration at 25 °C given that the Ecell = -0.847 V
Use the following reduction potential values:
2 H+(aq) + 2e- → H2(g) E° = 0.00 V
Cr2+ (aq) + 2e- → Cr(s) E° = -0.913 V
An electrochemical is depicted with the cell notation Cu | Cu2+ || Mn3+ | Mn2+ | Pt. Draw the cell and show the flow of electrons and ions.
For the given cell notation, write an overall cell reaction:
Mn(s) | Mn2+(aq) || Fe2+(aq) | Fe(s)
Draw the cell diagram, label which electrode is the anode and the cathode. Draw arrows to show the directions in which the ions and electrons flow.
A galvanic cell is made up of a Zn/Zn2+ anode and Pb/Pb2+ cathode connected together by a wire. A salt bridge also connects the two cells. Write a cell notation for this galvanic cell.
Consider the following redox reaction:
2 NH4+(aq) + MnO4−(aq) → 2 MnO2(s) + N2(g) + 4 H2O(l)
Write a shorthand notation for this reaction. In your notation, you can use an inert metal if necessary.
For the given cell notation, write an overall cell reaction:
Ni(s) | Ni2+(aq) || Br2(l) | Br−(aq) | Pt(s)
Explain why we need an inert electrode at the cathode.
Consider the following cell notation:
Mg(s) | Mg2+(aq) || Cu2+(aq) | Cu(s)
Determine the Mg2+:Cu2+ concentration ratio at 25.0 °C if the cell potential is measured to be 2.74 V. (E°red,Mg2+ = −2.37 V; E°red,Cu2+ = 0.34 V)
The galvanic cell, Mg(s) | Mg2+(aq) || Ce4+(aq), Ce3+(aq)| Pt(s), has a standard potential of 0.870 V. Provide the standard reduction potential for the Ce4+/Ce3+ half-cell.
For the given electrochemical cell, cell potential is dependent on the copper concentration in the cathode half-cell.
Pt(s) | H2(g, 1.0 atm) | H+(aq, 1.0 M) || Cu+(aq, ? M) | Cu(s)
This cell has an Ecell of 0.34 V. Determine the [Cu+] of the solution.
Calculate the E°cell of the following celll:
Fe(s) | Fe3+(aq) || Cl2(g) | Cl-(aq) | Pt(s)
Write the cell notation for the reaction below:
3 Cu2+(aq) + 2 Al(s) ↔ 3 Cu(s) + 2 Al3+(aq)
Identify and balance the reaction for the following cell:
Pb(s) | Pb2+(aq) || NO(g) | NO3-(aq),H+(aq) | Pt(s)
For the given electrochemical cell, cell potential is dependent on the pH of the solution.
Pt(s) | H2(g, 1.0 atm) | H+(aq, ? M) || Ag+(aq, 1.0 M) | Ag(s)
This cell has an Ecell of 923 mV. Determine the pH of the solution.