Coordination Numbers & Geometry Practice Problems
Determine the coordination number of the central metal atom in the following complexes. Additionally, determine the mode of coordination of the ligands involved:
i. [Cu(NH3)4(en)]2+
ii. [Zn(EDTA)]
iii. [Ni(CN)4]2-
Deduce each central metal's coordination number of the following complex ions:
i. [PdCl4]2-
ii. [Co(EDTA)(NH3)2]3-
Sketch the structure and identify the coordination geometry of the Co complex [Co(en)3]3+. Distinguish the chelate rings, if present. Provide the coordination and oxidation numbers of Co.
Sketch the structure of K[Cu(OH)2]. Identify the coordination geometry, oxidation number, and coordination number of Cu.
Draw the structure of [V(H2O)2(cat)2]Cl. Identify the coordination geometry, oxidation number, and coordination number of V.
Draw the structure of [Pt(ox)2]2-. Provide the coordination geometry, oxidation state, and coordination number of Pt.
Sketch the structure of [Sc(NH3)5Br]CO3]. Provide the coordination geometry, oxidation state, and coordination number of Sc.
Consider the reaction of glycinate ion (H2NCH2COO–) with Co3+ to produce [Co(gly)3]3+.
(i) Which is the Lewis acid and the Lewis base in the reaction?
(ii) Which are the ligands and donor atoms in the complex?
(iii) Determine the coordination number and the geometry of the central metal ion.
Identify the oxidation state of irons in each of the following complexes.
i) [Fe(CN)6]-4
ii) Fe(H2O)6CI3
iii) Fe(CO)5
Identify the charge, denticity, and number of electrons donated by the ligand shown below: