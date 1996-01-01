Internal Energy Practice Problems
Consider the scenario below. Illustrate what happens when work has been lost by the system at constant pressure.
The internal energy (∆E) and the enthalpy change (∆H) are the same for a reaction and both are measured at constant pressure. Is this statement true or false?
Consider the reaction of nitric oxide (NO) with oxygen gas (O2) to form nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g); ΔH = −116.2 kJ/mol
(i) Calculate the work done (in kJ); and
(ii) Calculate the value of ΔE (in kJ) when 70.2 g of nitric oxide reacts with 81.6 g of oxygen gas at a constant pressure of 1.20 atm that resulted in a volume change of –62.5 L.
A reaction takes place which resulted in an internal energy change of +68.4 kJ and a decrease in the volume of 11.5 L. If the reaction takes place at a constant pressure of 1.22 atm, calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction. (1 L•atm = 101.325 J)
Which of the following will have ΔH greater than ΔU?
I. 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g)
II. MgSO3(s) + 2 HI(aq) → Mg2I(aq) + H2O(l) + SO2(g)
III. CO(g) + H2O(g) → CO2(g) + H2(g)
IV. H2SO4(aq) + LiS(aq) → H2S(g) + Li2SO4(aq)
The combustion of a gas sample with excess oxygen resulted in a 10.3 kJ loss in internal energy and the transmission of 6,480 J of heat to the surroundings.
(a) Identify the magnitude and sign of the work done.
(b) If the external pressure is 0.955 atm, calculate the change in volume in liters.
Consider a gas sample is contained in a cylinder with a movable piston, shown below.
A process with ΔH = –24.5 kJ and ΔU = –25.0 kJ is done on the gas sample at constant temperature and pressure. Which image corresponds to the state of the gas after the process?
A reaction occurs in a cylindrical container with a movable piston that has a diameter of 55.0 cm. As the reaction proceeds, the height of the piston rises by 40.5 cm at a constant pressure of 0.965 atm. Calculate the change in volume in liters for the reaction. (Useful information: Vcylinder = πr2h, where h is the height; 1 L•atm = 101.325 J)
Determine the sign and amount of work performed by a chemical reaction in which the volume reduced from 4.5 L to 3.4 L at constant 2.3 atm.
Consider a reaction taking place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston. After the reaction reached completion, the volume changed from 15.0 L to 10.0 L at a constant pressure of 0.843 atm. If the diameter of the piston is 24.0 cm, how far will the piston move? (Useful information: Vcylinder = πr2h, where h is the height; 1 L•atm = 101.325 J)
Consider the expansion of a gas into a vacuum at constant temperature where ΔE = 0, q = 0, and w = 0. Which of the following is the correct explanation for why the system does not perform any work in this process?
Which of the following equations is the correct expression for ΔE (in terms of q and w) and ΔS (in terms of q and T) for a reversible isothermal process?
Shown below is a gas contained in a cylinder with a piston.
Suppose that 150 J of energy is added to the system under these two scenarios:
(a) the piston is allowed to move
(b) the piston is not allowed to move
In which scenario does the gas have higher temperature after the input of energy?
Identify the correct statement that describes how to change the internal energy of an isolated system.
For the diagram below, does it show an increase or decrease in the system's internal energy?
Consider the following diagram that illustrates different states of a system. Derive an expression for the change in internal energy between State B and State D.
True or False. The change in internal energy, ΔE, of an ideal gas that goes from state 1 to state 2 as temperature goes from 278 K to 289 K is path-dependent.
Initially, a balloon has a volume of 14.8 L. It was released outside and expands to a volume of 18.6 L at 85.4 kPa external pressure. Calculate the work for this process.
A gas is contained in a cylinder fitted with a movable piston and held at constant pressure. When 315 J of work is done on the system, the volume of the gas decreases and 0.640 kJ of heat is released into the surroundings. Calculate the ΔH and ΔE for this system.
Consider the following diagram that illustrates different states of a system.
Identify the system that has the largest internal energy.
Given that q = –1.375 kJ and w = +726 J, calculate ΔE and identify if the process is exothermic or endothermic.
Kinetic energy of objects can be calculated using the formule KE = 1/2 mv2. A 5.5-kg cart is traveling with an initial speed of 15.7 m/s. After a while, it slows down to a speed of 10.9 m/s and loses some of its kinetic energy as heat. Calculate the amount of heat lost by the cart.
At a standard pressure, the formation of NO(g) has ΔU = 89.5 kJ and ΔH = 91.3 kJ. Calculate the work corresponding to this process.
Identify the sign of ΔU for each indicated system.
a) A gas sample is compressed adiabatically. (System = gas)
b) Hot coffee is cooled in a refrigerator. (System = coffee)
c) A worker pushes a trolley along a ramp (System = worker)
Identify the statement that applies to a system with ΔUsys > 0 during an energy exchange between the system and surroundings?
a) ΔUsys is positive while ΔUsurr is positive.
b) ΔUsys is negative while ΔUsurr is positive.
c) ΔUsys is positive while ΔUsurr is negative.
d) ΔUsys is negative while ΔUsurr is negative.
Calculate ΔU for the system if it releases 268 kJ of heat and has 94 kJ of work done on it.
At a pressure of 1.3 atm, the gas in a balloon absorbs 438 J of heat and expands from 0.60 L to 1.3 L. Calculate ΔU for the gas in the balloon.
Calculate ΔE and ΔH for the system if, at constant pressure, it absorbs 211 kJ of heat and does 32 kJ of work.
Initially, 10.0 L of an ideal gas is under a pressure of 2.3 atm. The gas is compressed to a pressure of 5.0 atm at constant temperature. Calculate work.
Calculate the work when a sample of an ideal gas is compressed from 6.00 L to 1.5 L against an external pressure of 2.50 atm. (1 L•atm = 101.3 J)
Calculate q, w, ΔU, and ΔH for the evaporation of 350 g ethanol (ΔHvap = 38.6 kJ/mol) at 352 K.
0.30 mol of a certain liquid (ΔH°vap = 18 kJ/mol) is vaporized at 300 K and 2 atm. Calculate q, w, ΔU, and ΔH for this process.
The reaction of an ideal gas occurs at a constant pressure of 25.0 atm and absorbs 53.7 kJ of heat. The volume of the gas changes from 1.50 L to 6.00 L. Calculate the change in internal energy, ΔE, for the reaction.
Find the work (in J) associated with a chemical reaction that involved a reduction in volume from 24.3 L to 10.2 L at a constant pressure of 87.5 kPa. Note that 1.00 L•kPa is equal to 1.00 J.
Determine the sign of work when the process below occurs at constant temperature and pressure.
A diver 10.0 m underwater breathes and their lungs expand by approximately 0.48 L. If the external pressure underwater is 2.0 atm, calculate the work (in J) done during the expansion of the lungs.
Consider a deflated balloon. Calculate the work (in J) needed to expand the volume of the balloon to 4.2 L if the external pressure is 1.3 atm.