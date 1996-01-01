MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules Practice Problems
The structure of cyclobutadienyl dianion, C4H42−, is shown below. It can be described by the following energy diagrams of its π molecular orbitals when only the π bonds and not the σ bonds are taken into account:
Assign the proper numbers of π electrons to the various molecular orbitals to complete the MO energy diagram. Use up/down arrows to indicate the electrons.
When fuel is burned at a high temperature, NO is produced. What is the valence molecular orbital electron configuration for NO if it has the same energy order as H2?
One of the valence MOs of ICl is shown below. What is the most likely reason why the atomic orbital contributions to this MO are different in size?
The energy-level diagram for atomic and molecular orbitals in NO is given below.
If the same model is followed, count the number of MOs involved for the IBr molecule. Note: use only the valence atomic orbitals of I atom and Br atom.
Determine the valence atomic orbitals of I and Cl involved in the construction of the MOs for ICl, an interhalogen compound, assuming it has molecular orbitals similar to the homonuclear diatomic molecule of F2
The molecular orbital diagram shown below belongs to an interhalogen compound, bromine chloride (BrCl). Assuming that the molecular orbitals of interhalogen compounds are analogous to diatomic halogen molecules (such as Cl2 or Br2), determine the number of electrons that occupy this molecular orbital.