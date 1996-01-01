The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass Practice Problems
Toluene is used as a solvent in paint thinner and permanent markers. Elemental analysis of toluene shows it is composed of 91.25% C and 8.75% H. A 0.250 g sample of toluene is placed in a 500 mL flask at 25 ºC where the pressure of the gas was measured to be 0.1328 atm. Determine the molecular weight and molecular formula of toluene.
Gas A is composed of nitrogen and oxygen. At 20 ºC, a 0.230 g sample of A exerts a pressure of 1.844 atm while in a 100 mL container. Determine the molar mass and a probable formula of gas A.
A 250 mL evacuated flask has a mass of 112.78 g when filled with 378 torr of an unknown gas at 29.0 °C. What is the molar mass of the unknown gas if the mass of the 250 mL evacuated flask is 112.36 g?
A gaseous hydrocarbon contains 79.85 % carbon and 20.15 % hydrogen by mass. At the pressure of 760 mmHg and temperature of 25 °C, a 256mL sample of the gas was measured to have a mass of 0.315 g. Identify the molecular formula of the compound.
Xylene is a hydrocarbon used as a gasoline additive. It is made up of 90.5% C and 9.5% H by weight. At 101.325 kPa and 130°C, 2.34 g of xylene occupies a volume of 729.1 mL. Determine the molecular formula of xylene.
Calculate the molar mass of the unknown liquid using the given information obtained via the Dumas method:
mass of vapor = 1.3214 g
volume of flask = 500 mL
pressure = 754.3 Torr
temperature = 99.43 ºC
Consider two flasks with a volume of 1.0 L, with one flask having a gas with a molar mass of 20 g/mol and the other flask containing a gas with molar mass 40 g/mol. At 25 ºC, the gas sample in flask A has a pressure of x atm and a mass of 2.0 g. At the same temperature, the gas sample in flask B has a pressure of 0.5x atm and a mass of 2.0 g. Identify which flask corresponds to the given molar masses (20 g/mol and 40 g/mol).
At 68.0 °C and 893 torr, find the molar mass of a gas that has a volume of 12.4 mL and mass of 178 mg.
At 813 mmHg and 41 °C, calculate the molar mass of a 207 mL gas sample with a mass of 6.52 g.
At 413 K and 0.72 atm, calculate the volume of 0.278 mol of xenon gas. Will a different gas with the same conditions have a different volume?
Assuming you have two flasks at the same temperature, one has a volume of 4 L and the other one has a volume of 5 L. The 4-L flask contains 6.3 g of gas and the pressure is X atm. The 5-L flask contains 0.66 g of gas, and the pressure is 0.6X. Do the two gases have the same molar mass? If not, which flask would contain the gas with the higher molar mass?
The following data for an unknown vapor were obtained through the Dumas-bulb method:
Mass = 0.366 g
Volume = 355 mL
Pressure = 100 kPa
Temperature = 100°C
Determine the molar mass of the unknown vapor.
Two closed vessels (1 and 2) are filled with two different gases (A and B) at the same temperature. Vessel 1 has a volume of 10.0 L, a pressure of x atm, and contains 0.250 g of A. Vessel 2 has a volume of 7.50 L, a pressure of 0.5x atm, and contains 0.125 g of B. Determine whether the two gases have the same molar mass. If not, determine which gas has the smaller molar mass.