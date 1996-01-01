The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass Practice Problems

Assuming you have two flasks at the same temperature, one has a volume of 4 L and the other one has a volume of 5 L. The 4-L flask contains 6.3 g of gas and the pressure is X atm. The 5-L flask contains 0.66 g of gas, and the pressure is 0.6X. Do the two gases have the same molar mass? If not, which flask would contain the gas with the higher molar mass?