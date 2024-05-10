24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the filled crystal-field energy-level diagram of the complex [CoCl4]2- (tetrahedral).
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the complex ion [Zn(NH3)4]2+.
i. Identify the oxidation number for Zn in the complex.
ii. Given that [Zn(NH3)4]2+ is a diamagnetic ion with a tetrahedral geometry, provide the electron configuration of Zn in this complex.
iii. Write the systematic name for [Zn(NH3)4]2+.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the crystal field energy-level diagram for the below-given tetrahedral complex. How many unpaired electrons are present?
- [MnBr4]2−