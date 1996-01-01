Hybridization Practice Problems
A molecular model of uric acid is shown in the illustration below. Draw the complete electron-dot structure of uric acid including the lone pairs and multiple bonds, Provide the hybridization of each carbon atom. (gray = C, white = H, red = O, and blue = N)
The structure of [10]annulene, C10H10, is shown below. Focusing only on the π bonds (σ bonds are not included), the π molecular orbital of [10]annulene can be described by the following energy diagram:
Determine the hybridization of each carbon atom.
Shown below is the structure of estragole (C10H12O), the fragrance found in tarragon. Determine the hybridization of each carbon atom in estragole and provide the number of σ and π bonds present in the structure.
The partial structure showing the connection of atoms in niflumic acid is shown below. Complete the Lewis structure (including lone pairs), give the number of σ and π bonds, and determine the hybridization of C, N, and O atoms.
Identify the hybridization of the carbon atom in formaldehyde (CH2O) and draw the orbital overlap for each of the bonds.
An incomplete Lewis structure of the nucleobase uracil is shown below. Fill in the missing multiple bonds and lone pairs, then determine the hybridization of the highlighted atoms.
Cyclobutane is an unstable cycloalkane that undergoes thermal decomposition at low pressures.
Why is cyclobutane unstable? Think about the hybridization of each of the carbon atoms.
Shown below is the structure of Diazepam (sold under the brand name Valium), a drug primarily used for the treatment of seizures. Identify the orbitals that overlap to form bonds 1 and 2. Ignore resonance.
Shown below is the structure of Zolpidem (sold under the brand name Ambien), a drug primarily used for the treatment of sleeping problems. Identify the orbitals that overlap to form bonds 1 and 2. Ignore resonance.
The structure of furan (C4H4O) is shown below. Determine the hybridization of the C atoms and the theoretical value of the C–C=C bond angle. Explain why the actual bond angle is smaller (106 º).
Determine the hybridization of the O atom in dimethyl ether, the molecular geometry around the O atom, and the bond angle of the C–O–C bond.
Shown below is the structure of carbamic acid, a precursor in the industrial synthesis of urea. Use the VSEPR model to determine the hybridization and bond angles around the C and N atoms. Compare this with the actual hybridization and bond angles based on the 3D model below.
Legend: C = grey, H = white, O = red, N = blue
Identify the molecule that has an sp2-hybridized central atom.
a) NH3
b) CO2
c) BH3
d) H2O
N is the central atom in N2O. How many pi bonds does the N atom create? What hybrid orbitals did it use?
I3- and Br3- are known to exist as ions. However, it is hypothesized that F3- could not exist. Identify the statement that would likely justify this hypothesis.
Consider the following species NH2-, H2O, and FH2+. Based on the series of species given, identify the formulas for the analogous species of the elements of period 4.
Four pairs of hybrid orbitals are shown below with the bond angles indicated. Determine the type of hybridization for each pair.
Consider the H2O molecule. Identify the unhybridized (if any) on the O atom in H2O.
An image of a section of polyvinyl alcohol is shown below:
Identify the hybridization of the carbon atoms and the expected bond angles.
An overlap of two sets of hybrid orbitals to form a σ bond is depicted in the diagram below. Determine the possible identity of the molecule that contains this type of orbital overlap?
Sodium iodate is an iodine additive used in iodized salt. It is also used as a dough conditioner in baking. The formula for iodate anion is IO3−. Identify the type of hybridization exhibited by the I atom in the iodate ion.
Identify the hybridization of each C atom in the given Lewis structure of a hydrocarbon below.
Indigo is an organic compound that is a derivative of indole. Most of the indigo dye produced today is consumed to dye cotton yarn - to make denim and blue jeans. The chemical structure of indigo is given below. Determine the number of unhybridized orbitals on N and C atoms in indigo. [Hint: Due to resonance stabilization/aromaticity N is sp2 hybridized.]
Determine the type of hybridized orbitals that are used by the central N atom in NH3 to form the N–H bonds.
Determine the type of hybridized orbitals that are used by the central C atom in CH4 to form the C–H bonds.
The following diagram is a representation of the formation of hybrid orbitals by a carbon atom from its 2s and 2p orbitals. The formation of which type of hybrid orbitals is represented by this diagram?
Consider the chlorine molecule and draw the set of three 3p orbitals for each of the two chlorine atoms. How many σ bonds can result from this set of 3p orbitals?
If two atomic orbitals (such as s and p) from the same atom are combined together, will the newly formed orbital be a molecular orbital or a hybrid orbital?
The diagram below shows the Lewis structure of propyne, a gas once used for welding purposes. Determine the bond angles and hybridizations for each of the labeled carbon atoms.
The structure of thiophene is shown below. It is drawn in such a way that each corner represents a carbon atom and the hydrogens are implicit.
Which of the following statement explains why the C–C–C bond angles in benzene are much larger than those in thiophene?
Determine the orbitals which comprise the sigma bond/s in each molecule:
a. CH4
b. BCl3
c. XeF2
Identify the geometry and hybridization of each atom in the ring in the structure of uracil (one of the four nucleobases in RNA) shown below:
Draw the molecule H2CCH2 showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the C-C bond?
Draw the molecule NH4+ showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the N-H bond?
Draw the molecule ICl5 showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the I-Cl bond?
Draw the molecule CHBrO showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the C-O bond?
Determine the maximum number of bonds for the following element based on its shown valence electron configuration.
Al 3s²3p¹
Draw the molecule H2S showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the S-H bond?
Draw the molecule PBr3 showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the P-Br bond?
Draw the molecule SiBr4 showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the Si-Br bond?
Which of the following shows the correct image for the sp2 hybridization of boron?
Determine the maximum number of bonds for the following element based on its shown valence electron configuration.
S 3s²3p⁴
Standard VSEPR notations are written as AXmEn. In these notations: A represents the central atom, X represents atoms that surround the central atom A while E represents the lone pairs on the central atom.
On the other hand hybridization of the central atom can be determined by counting the total number of electron groups that surround the central atom. (Electron groups = Sum of X and E)
Associate each of the following standard VSEPR notations with the given hybridizations:
VSEPR Notations: AX2, AX3, AX4, AX5, AX6, AX2E3, AX2E, AX3E2, AX4E, AX4E2, AX3E, AX5E, AX2E2
Hybridizations: sp, sp2, sp3, sp3d, sp3d2
What is the hybridization of bromine in the following two interhalogen compounds?
BrF3 and BrF5
Identify the hybridization of the central atom for each of the following molecules.
Identify the hybridization of the central atom for each of the molecules below:
- H2O
- COCl2
- XeF4
Blue jeans are usually colored with an organic dye called "indigo", the structure of which is given below:
Identify which type of hybrid orbitals are used by the carbon atoms of this molecule to form sigma bonds?
Identify which hybrid orbitals overlap to form sigma bonds in the following molecules: BrCN, BeCl2, SF2
Identify the molecular geometry and hybridization for a molecule whose central atom is surrounded by four fluorine atoms and has four non-bonding electrons on it?
Draw Lewis dot structures for the following compounds and answer the questions below: SF4, BrF5, PCl5, XeF2 and KrCl4
A. Which of the compounds has at least one bond angle measuring around 120°?
B. Identify any compounds which may have the sp3d2 hybridization.
C. Identify any compounds with a square planar geometry
D. Identify which of these compounds are polar?
Which of the following concepts helps predict the assumed geometry of a molecule?
(i) Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory
(ii) Molecular Orbital Theory
(iii) Lewis Theory
(iv) Hybridization
The carbon-carbon bond lengths for propyne (C3H4), an alkyne, are illustrated in the following figure:
What is the hybridization of each carbon atom in propyne from left to right?
The lewis structure of acetic acid, a by-product of fermentation, is illustrated in the following figure:
Determine the hybridization of each carbon atom in the molecule.