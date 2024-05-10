24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Intro to Crystal Field Theory Practice Problems
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Intro to Crystal Field Theory Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The negative charges are on the x- and y-axis in the following crystal field. Show a representation of the splitting of the d orbitals in the crystal field.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Those whose lobes point directly at the ligands or those whose lobes do not–which set of d-orbitals will have higher energy when ligands approach a central metal ion?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a square planar geometry, which d orbitals have lobes that point directly between the ligands?