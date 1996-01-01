Photoelectric Effect Practice Problems
A pure metal sample has a work function of 340 kJ/mol corresponding to a wavelength of light equal to 320 nm. Which of the following will cause the metal sample to lose the most electrons?
If at least 3.94×10−18 J of energy is required to induce the photoelectric effect, what is the lowest light frequency required to eject an electron from a pure metal sample?
The ionization energy, abbreviated as Ei, is the amount of energy required to expel an electron from an atom. In the process known as photoelectron spectroscopy, an electron is ejected from an atom when light of wavelength l is directed at it, allowing for the measurement of this energy. After calculating the velocity of the ejected electron, v (Ek = mv2/2), and its kinetic energy, Ek, the conservation of energy principle is used to calculate Ei. In other words, Ei plus Ek equals the energy of the incident light. Considering that light with a wavelength of 53.70 nm causes electrons to move at a speed of 1.238×106 m/s, what is the ionization energy of germanium atoms in kilojoules per mole? The mass, m, of an electron is 9.109×10−31 kg.
Which of the following can eject the most number of electrons from a metal sample if the work function of the metal sample is 360 kJ/mol?
Identify the incorrect statement/s:
i) Planck's original hypothesis was that energy could only be gained or lost in discrete amounts (quanta) with a certain minimum size
ii) Einstein postulated that light itself is quantized.
iii) If the photon has energy less than the threshold energy, an electron is emitted and any excess energy becomes the kinetic energy of the electron.
iv) If a photon that strikes a metal surface has more than the threshold energy, no electron is emitted from the surface.
Calculate the maximum possible velocity of the emitted electron if iron is irradiated with a light of a wavelength of 156.0 nm if the energy threshold via photoelectric effect is 6.878x10-19 J.
Calculate the wavelength of radiation that will provide a photon that would reach the energy threshold of iron of 6.878x10-19 J.
Calculate the frequency threshold for emission of electrons in iron if the energy threshold via photoelectric effect is 6.878x10-19 J.
Calculate the frequency (in Hz) needed to ionize potassium if its ionization energy is 43,407 J/mol
A 87.7 pm photon hits a metal and an electron with 567 eV of kinetic energy is released. Calculate the binding energy in J of the electron.
A beam of ultraviolet radiation is shone on a piece of metal following the experiment of the photoelectric effect. It was able to eject electrons with no kinetic energy. Determine the type of electromagnetic radiation that can eject electrons with a kinetic energy greater than zero from the same piece of metal.
The wave-like behavior of light is proven by the ___. While the particle-like behavior of light is proven by the ___.
Calculate the number of photons with the lowest possible frequency needed to ionize a sample containing 6.78x1018 atoms if the ionization efficiency is 21.54%. The given first ionization energy of the sample is 2.91 aJ.
Calculate the wavelength of radiation needed to eject electrons at a velocity of 1800 km/s from an iron metal with a work function of 4.5 eV.
A light beam gives off 3.2 J/s continuous power. If the beam has a 4.3 cm diameter and 452 pm wavelength, how many photons go thru a 0.89 cm hole per second?