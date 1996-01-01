Rate Law Practice Problems
Is the following statement true or false? For the reaction X + Y → A + B, the rate law for the reverse reaction is second order if the reaction is elementary.
The reaction of AC with B is as follows: AC + B → A + BC
Given the following data showing the rate of the reaction:
What is the rate when the AC = 0.0037 M and B = 0.0047 M?
The reaction of AC with B is as follows: AC + B → A + BC
Given the following data showing the rate of the reaction:
What is the rate constant of the reaction in proper units?
The given reaction is second order with respect to [X]: X → Y + Z. At 298 K, the rate constant for the reaction is 0.683 M–1 s–1. Calculate the initial rate when given [X] = 1.135 M.
The rate data for the reaction A + 2 B → C is shown below.
Derive the rate law, the rate constant, and the overall reaction order.
The following reaction occurs in basic solution:
OBr—(aq) + PH3(aq) → OH—(aq) + PH2Br(aq)
Given the initial rate data for the reaction at 25 °C,
Determine the rate law for the reaction and numerical value of the rate constant, k, with correct units.
The reaction of hypochlorite ion and bromide ion yields hypobromite ion and chloride ion. The following table contains the concentration-time data for the reaction.
Give the rate law, and provide the value of the rate constant.
Given in the following table were the experimental data for the reaction 2 HCl(g) → H2(g) + Cl2(g). What concentration of HCl at 550 K would give a rate of 1.0×10−6 M/s?
X and Y are converted to Z. In the following table, concentration-time data for their conversion are tabulated.
Determine the rate law.
The decomposition of nitramide (O2NNH2) is being studied where the concentration–time data for nitramide (O2NNH2) and H+ were gathered. Nitramide decomposes into nitrous oxide (N2O) gas and water. What is the balanced reaction equation?
Nitrogen dioxide is formed from the reaction of nitrogen monoxide and oxygen gas.
2 NO (g) + O2 (g) → 2 NO2 (g)
Tabulated below is the initial rate of formation of NO2 data.
Calculate the initial rate of formation of nitrogen dioxide when the initial concentrations are [NO] = 0.300 M and [O2] = 0.450 M.
In vessels 1, 2, and 3, of equal volumes, the reaction X + Y → XY has relative rates of 1:2:1. X molecules are represented by red spheres, and Y molecules are represented by gray spheres.
Determine the order of reaction in X and Y.
The initial rate data for the reaction NH4+(aq) + OH− (aq) → NH3(g) + H2O(l) at 25°C are shown in the table below.
Calculate the rate constant of the reaction.
If the order of the reaction NO(g) + O3(g) → NO2(g) + O2(g) is second in NO and first in O3, what is the rate law and units for rate constant unit of the overall reaction?
The following reaction is a reversible reaction of the first order.
Its forward and reverse reactions have corresponding rate constants of 1.5×10−4 s−1 and 1.0×10−4 s−1. When kf and kr have comparable values, the reaction does not proceed to completion but instead reaches equilibrium, where the concentrations of reactants and products are equal. When the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, what are the relative concentrations of Y and Z?
The progression of the reaction M → N, in which M molecules (blue spheres) are changed into N molecules (violet spheres), is shown in the image below.
Which image shows the correct quantity of M and N after 3 min?
The interconversion of molecules X and Y is a first-order reversible reaction:
where kf is the rate constant of the forward reaction with a value of 4.5×10–4 s–1 while kr is the rate constant of the reverse reaction with a value of 1.5×10–4 s–1. This reaction does not go to completion but reaches a state of equilibrium when kr and kf are virtually similar with comparable reactant and product concentrations. Which of the following plot depicts how forward and reverse reaction rates change over time?
The reaction that is described below is first order in both Y (green spheres) and Z (orange spheres):
Y + Z → products Rate = k[Y][Z]
If the volume in each vessel is the same, what are the relative rates of this reaction in (i) — (iv)?
An initial concentration of 0.0199 M of N2O4 gas was in a 1.5 L container. Assuming that the heat of the reaction is temperature-independent, determine the initial rate at which the first-order decomposition of N2O4 into 2 moles of NO2 absorbs heat (J/s). Consider the rate constant value for this reaction as 3.4×10-4 s-1 and the heat of the reaction as 5.53×104 J/mol.
The following reaction is a reversible reaction of the first order.
Its forward and reverse reactions have corresponding rate constants of 1.5×10−4 s−1 and 1.0×10−4 s−1. When kf and kr have comparable values, the reaction does not proceed to completion but instead reaches equilibrium, where the concentrations of reactants and products are equal. Give the rate laws for both the forward and reverse reactions.
Identify the rate-determining step for a reaction with the following mechanism and potential energy profile.
J + KL → JK + L
JK + M → J + KM
What is the rate law for the overall reaction?
Shown below are vessels of a reaction that is first order in both A (green spheres) and B (yellow spheres) and has a rate of Rate = k [A] [B]. Estimate the values of rate constant (k) for all vessels.
The image below shows the reaction of two B molecules that combine to produce a complex molecule, B2.
2 B → B2
Determine the rate law of the reaction.
The following diagram shows the reaction progress of the following reaction: X → Y. Green spheres represent X molecules and purple spheres represent Y molecules.
Assuming that the volume of the container is 0.500 L and each sphere is equivalent to 8.2×1020 molecules, calculate the rate constant for the reaction. Include the correct units.
Consider the reaction of nitric oxide (NO) with ozone (O3) at 25.0°C: NO(g) + O3(g) → NO2(g) + O2(g). The reaction is first order in each of the reactants. The rate of disappearance of nitric oxide when [NO] = 0.150 M and [O3] = 0.0525 M is 8.54×104 M/s. Assuming that the reaction is done in a sealed vessel, what will happen to the rate of disappearance of nitric oxide when the volume of the vessel is tripled?
Imagine a reaction with reactants X, Y, and Z. The reaction is second order in X, first order in Y, and zero order in Z. The concentration of all of the reactants is doubled. Which of the following is true about the rate change?
The rate law for the reaction X + Y → Z is rate = k[X]2[Y]. What is the change in rate when [Y] is tripled? Will the rate constant change when the [Y] changes?
O2 and CO2 for the given reaction are 1st order and 2nd order, respectively.
CO2 + 1/2 O2 → CO3
Determine the unit of the rate constant if the observed rate of disappearance of CO2 is 8.9x10−5 M/s when CO2 is 0.018 M and O2 is 0.017 M.
Consider the reaction 2 I–(aq) + S2O82–(aq) → I2(aq) + 2 SO42–(aq) at 30°C. Experiments using very low reactant concentrations show the following data:
Calculate the rate constant.
At 500 K, the reaction 2 A + B → C has a rate constant of 4.8 × 10–3 M–2 s–1. The reaction is first order in A and second order in B. What is the rate at 500 K if [A] = 0.250 M and [B] = 0.090 M?
Consider the following reaction SO2Cl2(g) → SO2(g) + Cl2(g) that is first order in SO2Cl2. The rate constant of the reaction at 593 K is 2.2×10–5 s–1. What is the rate law for the reaction?
For the hypothetical reaction between two substances J and K:
J + K → L + M
The initial rate for the reaction for several concentrations of J and K were measured.
Based on the data, what is the rate of the reaction when the initial concentrations of the reactants are 0.019 M J and 0.023 M K?
Determine the rate law for a hypothetical reaction with reactants X, Y, and Z. The reaction is second order in X, first order in Y, and zero order in Z.
For the hypothetical reaction,
WX + YZ → WXYZ
the following data was gathered:
Determine the overall order of the reaction.
The reaction A + B → C has been found to be first order in A and second order in B. The diagrams below are different mixtures of A and B. Which of the following mixtures will react the fastest?
Consider the following reaction: 2 NO(g) + Cl2(g) → 2 NOCl(g). The reaction is second order in NO and first order in Cl2. In a study conducted, the rate of disappearance of NO is 3.44×104 M/s when the concentrations of NO and Cl2 are 2.50 M and 2.00 M, respectively. Calculate the value of the rate constant.
For the hypothetical reaction,
A + B → C
the initial rate for the appearance of C was measured.
Based on the data, what is the average value of the rate constant for the appearance of C?
For the hypothetical reaction,
A + B → C
the following data was gathered
What is the rate constant with correct units?
The initial rate date for the reaction A + B → C where obtained at 300 K:
Write the rate law for the reaction and determine the units for the rate constant.
Consider the reaction of nitric oxide (NO) with ozone (O3) at 25.0°C: NO(g) + O3(g) → NO2(g) + O2(g). The reaction is first order in each of the reactants. The rate of disappearance of nitric oxide when [NO] = 0.150 M and [O3] = 0.0525 M is 8.54×104 M/s. Calculate the value of the rate constant.
The rate law for the reaction A + B + C → D is rate = k[A][B][C]2. Determine the order of the reaction with respect to A, B, and C, and the overall rate order.
The graph below shows the reaction rate vs the reactant concentration. Based on this graph, draw a plot of the concentration versus time.
The rate law for the reaction A → 2 B is rate = k [A]/[B]2
An initial set-up involves a 1.0 L flask with 0.5 mol of A and 0.5 mol of B. Determine the fraction of A that has reacted when the rate of reaction is a third of the initial rate.
Consider the reaction A + B + C → products with the rate law = k[A]2[B]1/2[C].Determine the rate change if [A] is doubled, [B] is quadrupled, and [C] is halved.
Consider the reaction A + B + C → products with the rate law = k[A][C]. Determine the rate change if [A] is doubled, [B] is halved, and [C] remains the same.
Consider the reaction A → products with a rate constant value of 0.093. If [A] = 0.236 M, calculate the rate if the reaction is i) zero order ii) first order iii) second order. Use the appropriate units for the rate constant at each rate order.
Write the rate law for a reaction that is second order in A, zero order in B, and first order in C. Reaction: A + B + C → products
Determine the overall order of a reaction that is first order in A, zero order in B, and first order in C. Reaction: A + B + C → products
The table below contains the initial rate for the reaction A → B at different concentrations of A.
Determine the complete rate law for the reaction.
The plot of rate vs. [A] for the reaction A → B is shown below.
Provide the complete rate law for the reaction.
Given the reaction
X + 3Y ⇌ Z
At 25°C, the rate of the reaction was measured using three different sets of initial concentrations. The measurements are shown in the table below:
a. Determine the rate law for the reaction
b. If [X] = 0.35 M and [Y] = 0.085 M, determine the initial rate of the reaction
Z → products
|[A] (M)
|Initial Rate (M/s)
|0.100
|0.078
|0.200
|0.312
|0.300
|0.702
Determine the rate law (with the correct value of k) for the reaction A + B → C using the following kinetic data.
For the reaction A → B + C, consider the initial rates listed below.
Calculate the rate constant with the appropriate units.
The reaction of carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide is shown below.
CO (g) + NO2 (g) → CO2 (g) + NO (g)
It has a rate law of
Rate law = k[CO][NO2]
a. What is the initial rate of the reaction if [CO]0 = 3.74x10-4 M and [NO2]0 = 4.52x10-5 M when k = 2.77x106 M-1 s-1 at a certain temperature?
b. What is the number of moles of NO (g) produced per hour per liter of CO(g) (mol h-1 L-1)?
We are given the following data for the reaction: A + BC → AC + B
What is the initial rate for the reaction when both the reactants have an initial concentration of 0.25 mol/L?
For rate law = k[Z]y,
a. What is the value of y if [Z] is doubled when the rate doubles?
b. Wha it's the value of y if [Z] is doubled when the rate octuples?