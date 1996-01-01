Emission Spectrum Practice Problems
Mercury-vapor lamps were developed in 1835 as a source of light and was discontinued in favor of metal-halide lamps. Shown below is the emission spectrum of a mercury-vapor lamp. Identify if this is a continuous or line emission spectrum.
Spectroscopy measures the electromagnetic spectra resulting from the interaction between matter and electromagnetic radiation. One form of spectroscopy is UV-Vis spectroscopy which involves the ultraviolet and visible regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. Shown below is an example of a UV-vis spectra. Identify if this is a continuous or line spectrum.
Metal ions of Group 1 elements can be identified using a flame test. A compound containing sodium ions emits an orange flame when burned. Identify the emission spectrum for sodium.
Where does the Paschen series lie in the electromagnetic spectrum if its emission lines have nf = 3?
Lyman was able to see emission lines with nf = 1 in the ultraviolet region. Why are nf =2 not observed?
What region of the electromagnetic spectrum is the Balmer series seen if its final energy state is n = 2?
The following statements summarize the experiments about quantum mechanics. Identify the incorrect statement.
Which emission line is part of the Balmer series of lines for a hydrogen atom spectrum?
a. n5 → n2
b. n2 → n4
c. n3 → n5
d. n1 → n2
e. n3 → n2
Determine which of the following produces a shorter wavelength based on the quantum model for the hydrogen atom.