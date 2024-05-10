Main Group Elements: Bonding Types Practice Problems
Of the following compounds, (I) which ones exist as molecules, and (II) which ones manifest as extended structures spanning three dimensions?
NaCl, CO2, SiO2, BF3
Consider the substances CS, CS2, and CS32-–. Provide the Lewis structure for each substance and identify which will have the strongest carbon–sulfur bond.
Which of the following structures of sulfur is composed of crown-shaped S8 rings at 25°C?
The molecule SeO3 exhibits a trigonal planar geometry, while the ion SeO32– exhibits a trigonal pyramidal geometry. Explain why.
Which of the following molecules is polar and contains a main-group element that violates the octet rule?
Identify whether the following statement is true or false. Every bond in dialane (Al2H6) is a three-center, two-electron bond.
Consider the elements of group 6A. Identify the element that forms the strongest π bond.
Consider the elements belonging to group 5A. Which element is most likely to form strong π bonds?
The two most common allotropes of phosphorus are white and red phosphorus. Identify which allotrope is more reactive and explain your answer.
Which of the following statements is true about the properties of ammonia and phosphine?
I. Ammonia is trigonal planar, while phosphine is trigonal pyramidal.
II. Ammonia is a good proton acceptor, while phosphine is not.
III. Ammonia cannot exhibit hydrogen bonds, while phosphine can.
IV. At room temperature, both ammonia and phosphine are colorless gases.
Identify whether the following statement is true or false. Carbon is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust among group 4A elements.
As4 has an analogous structure to P4, which produces a significant bond strain. Would the strain be reduced if arsenic used hybridized orbitals instead of pure p orbitals for bonding? Explain your answer.
Which carbon compounds are toxic to humans in small amounts?
i. CO2
ii. CO
iii. CO32–
iv. CN–
Among the Group 4A elements, only carbon has an allotrope with a diamond structure, while the rest have metallic allotropes. Is this statement true or false? If it is true, justify your answer. If otherwise, state the correct answer.
Which carbon allotrope is sp2-hybridized, one atom thick, and an exceptional conductor of electricity?
What is the tetrahedron-based shorthand notation for the silicate anion in Na9Si3O10? What is the relationship between the number of terminal O atoms and the charge of an anion?
What is the tetrahedron-based shorthand notation for a cyclic silicate anion consisting of five SiO4 tetrahedra that form a ten-membered ring composed of alternating Si and O atoms? What are the charge and chemical formula of the anion?
Why does SiCl4 react with Cl﹣ to produce SiCl6, whereas CCl4 does not react with Cl﹣?
What is the possible tetrahedron structure for the silicate anion in gadolinium pyrosilicate (Gd2Si2O7)?
When zirconium reacts with bromine at 500°C, it produces a metal halide with a composition of 34.75% Zr by weight. It is a molecular compound and not ionic, as indicated by the halide's melting and boiling points, which are -20°C and 200°C, respectively. Upon interaction with magnesium, this metal halide gives rise to pure zirconium metal. Provide the balanced equation for this reaction.
Consider the elements listed in the periodic table:
The binary bromides formed by these elements in their highest oxidation state could have one of the following structures:
Identify the nonbromine atom and molecular formula in each possible structure.
Consider the elements listed in the periodic table:
The following diagrams illustrate potential structures for the binary bromides of each element in their highest oxidation state:
The bromide of carbon (C) and germanium (Ge) have similar structures, whereas the bromides of oxygen (O) and selenium (Se) have different structures. Explain.