Dilutions Practice Problems
Describe the preparation of 450 mL of a 0.250 M solution of hydroxide ions (OH–) if a stock solution of 3.50 M Ca(OH)2 is available in the laboratory. Include the appropriate glassware to be used.
Diagram (1) shows 5 mL of a solution of particles at a certain concentration. Identify the diagram that shows the change in the solution when the volume of the solution is increased 3 times.
What is the concentration of a 75.0 mL of 2.50 M HClO4 solution diluted to 0.500 L?
In an experiment, 20.0 mL of a 3.00 M NaCl solution was diluted. A 10.0 mL aliquot of the diluted solution contains 0.2922 g of NaCl. Determine the final volume the original solution was diluted to.
The concentrated acetic acid in laboratories is found as a 17.4 M aqueous solution. If a student wishes to prepare a 0.225 M solution in 125 mL, how much of the concentrated solution should he use?
A student prepared an aqueous glucose solution by dissolving 9.50 g glucose in 450 mL water.
(A) Calculate the molarity of the prepared solution.
(B) If the student wishes to obtain a solution that has one-third the concentration of the original solution, calculate how much water should she add to the original solution.
Hydrochloric acid is a strong acid that is available commercially as 12.0 M solution. A student requires a diluted HCl solution for an experiment. she draws a 7.50 mL aliquot from the concentrated solution and mixes it with water to a final volume of 345 mL. Calculate the concentration of the diluted solution.
A 25.0 mL sample of 4.50 M HBr is diluted to obtain a solution with a final concentration of 0.125 M. What is the volume of the diluted solution?
Determine the final volume if a 15.0 mL sample of 6.50 M HCl solution is diluted to 0.350 M.
Calculate the new molarity if a 250 mL sample of 0.750 M fructose solution is diluted to 800 mL.
Calculate the new molarity if 2.10 L of a 1.50 M ZnSO4 solution is diluted to 25.0 L.
Determine the amount of water needed to add to 20.3 mL of a 2.78 M iron (III) chloride, FeCl3, stock solution to make a 2.50 M solution.
A solution is made by diluting 17.4 mL of 3.0 M HCI to a final volume of 930 mL, what is the concentration of the final solution?
What is the concentration of acetate ions in a solution that was made by diluting 26.5 mL of 0.375 M tin (IV) acetate to 85 mL.
A stock solution of hydrochloric acid is 23% HCl by weight and has a density of 1.2 g/mL. Another solution is prepared from the stock solution by measuring 27 mL of stock HCl and adding enough water to make 0.750 L. Calculate the Molarity of the final diluted HCl solution.
In a chemistry lab you prepared a stock solution by dissolving 12.5 g of NaOH (MW= 40.00 g/mol) in water to make 75.0 mL solution. You then took 10 mL of the stock solution and diluted with water to make 125 mL of solution. You then took 35 mL of the diluted solution and added more water to make 250 mL solution. What is the final concentration of the solution you made?