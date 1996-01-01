Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law) Practice Problems
What is the vapor pressure of a solution made by dissolving 27.3 g of naphthalene in 175 mL of water at 30.0 °C, assuming that naphthalene is not volatile and dissolves molecularly? (Vapor pressure of water at 30.0 °C = 31.82 torr, density water = 1.0253 g/mL)
What is the vapor pressure above a solution containing 1.47 g hexane (C6H14) and 2.18 g methanol (CH3OH) at 40.0 °C if the vapor pressures of pure hexane and pure methanol at 40.0 °C are 279 torr and 265 torr, respectively? (Assume ideal behavior)
What is the vapor pressure in mmHg of a solution containing 0.178 g Cl2 and 4.67 g CBr4 at 313 K if the vapor pressures of pure Cl2 and pure CBr4 at 313 K are 427 kPa and 12.8 kPa, respectively?
What is the vapor pressure in mmHg of a solution of 12.0 g NaF dissolved in 200.0 g water at 60 °C if NaF is a nonvolatile solute and completely dissolved in water? The vapor pressure of water at 60°C is 149 mmHg.
The vapor pressure of a solution of KBr in water and ethanol (CH3CH2OH) is 151 mm Hg at 50.0 °C and 374 mm Hg at 70.0 °C. What is the mass percent of KBr, water, and ethanol in the solution if water has a vapor pressure of 92.5 mm Hg at 50 °C and 234 mm Hg at 70 °C, while ethanol has a vapor pressure of 220 mm Hg at 50 °C and 541 mm Hg at 70 °C?
At 40.0 °C, the vapor pressures of ethyl acetate and chloroform, which are volatile and nonpolar hydrocarbons, are 188 mmHg and 360 mmHg, respectively. If a mixture of ethyl acetate and chloroform has a vapor pressure of 283 mmHg at 40.0 °C, what is Xchloroform?
The vapor pressure of compound X, toluene and a 50:50 mixture by mass of compound X and toluene at 50.0 °C are 141 mmHg, 93.0 mmHg and 124 mmHg, respectively. Determine the molar mass of X.
The vapor pressure of acetone and acetonitrile at 20 °C is 180 torr and 72 torr, respectively. Calculate the mole fraction of acetone in the vapor above the solution if an ideal solution of the two compounds has a vapor pressure of 98 torr at 20 °C.
A homogeneous mixture of ethyl alcohol (C2H5OH) and calcium acetate (C4H6CaO4) is used to produce heat. If 15 torr of ethyl alcohol vapor pressure is needed, how much ethyl alcohol in grams should be mixed with 19 kg of calcium acetate at 30 °C? The vapor pressure of pure ethyl alcohol is 92 torr at 30 °C.
The vapor pressure of benzene at 20 °C is 75 torr while that of chloroform is 160 torr. Calculate the vapor pressure of the solution prepared by dissolving equal amounts (in moles) of the two liquids at 20 °C. Assume ideal behavior.
The vapor pressure of a pure volatile solvent at 45 °C is 347 torr. A nonvolatile solute is added to the solvent in such an amount that the mole fraction of the solute in the resulting solution is 0.15. The vapor pressure of the solution is found to be 295 torr. Using Raoult's law, identify the solution as ideal or non-ideal.
Determine the mole fraction of methanol in the solution made by mixing equal masses of methanol, CH3OH, and H2O. The vapor pressure of CH3OH and H2O at 60.0 °C is 84.6 torr and 149 torr, respectively
At 25 °C, two beakers were placed in a vacuum. Beaker A has 40 mL of 0.045 M aqueous solution of KBr. Beaker B has 40 mL of 0.065 M aqueous solution of a nonvolatile nonelectrolyte. Both solutions in the beakers were allowed to reach equilibrium. Assuming ideal behavior, calculate the volume of the two beakers at equilibrium.
An injectable NaCl solution (0.154 M NaCl) has a density of 0.9981 g/mL at 40.0 °C. What is the vapor pressure of this solution? Pure water has a vapor pressure of 0.0728 atm at this temperature.
The boiling point of a nonaqueous solution made by dissolving quercetin in ethyl acetate is found to be 351 K. Assuming that the solute is nonvolatile, what will be the vapor pressure of the solution at 298 K? The vapor pressure of pure ethyl acetate is 0.120 atm at 298 K. (Kb = 2.77 °C/m, BP of pure ethyl acetate = 350 K)
An aqueous solution is 3.25% KCl by mass. What is its vapor pressure at 40.0 °C? Assume that KCl is completely dissociated in the solution. The vapor pressure of water at 40.0 °C is 55.3 mm Hg.
A solution is made by mixing equal masses of ethanol and acetone at 25.00 °C. Calculate the mole fraction of acetone in the vapor above this solution. The vapor pressures of pure acetone and pure ethanol at 25.00 °C are 0.3040 atm and 0.05872 atm, respectively. Assume that all the vapor above this solution is condensed and transferred to a new flask. What will acetone vapor pressure be above the new solution in the new flask?