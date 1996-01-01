The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers Practice Problems
Which of the following statement explains why the number of elements in successive periods of the periodic table increases?
A. The number of electrons decreases from one period to the next which accounts for the number of elements increasing in successive periods of the periodic table.
B. The principal quantum number (n) increases by 1 from one period to the next which accounts for the number of elements increasing in successive periods of the periodic table.
C. The periodic table is arranged for convenience and does not necessarily show any pattern.
Suppose the rules for quantum numbers were changed wherein the first three quantum numbers are still the same but the spin quantum number can have three values of –1/2, 0, and +1/2. Provide the orbital-filling diagram for the element with an atomic number of 41 and determine the number of partially filled orbitals this element have. [Note: Use ↑, 0, and ↓ to represent electrons]
Among the following subshells, 3d, 4s, 4p, 4d, 4f, 5s, 5p, 5d, 5f, and 6s, which can contain 4 electrons all with spin quantum number ms = –1/2?
Among the following subshells, 3d, 4s, 4p, 4d, 4f, 5s, 5p, 5d, 5f, and 6s, which can have a magnetic quantum number ml = 2?
Among the following subshells, 3d, 4s, 4p, 4d, 4f, 5s, 5p, 5d, 5f, and 6s, which is/are described by the angular momentum quantum number l = 1?
For the element Ba, provide the four quantum numbers (n, l, ml, and ms) that describe its outermost two electrons.
Mercury exists in nature as Hg, Hg+, and Hg2+. Mercury loses an electron when it goes from Hg+ to Hg2+. Give the n and l quantum numbers of the electron lost from this transition.
A laboratory has a passcode that uses elemental symbols to spell words. You have to determine the passcode phrase using these numbers given to you: 13, 85, 12, 62, 28, 5, 48, 85, 13, 83, 44, 15, 62, 13. A number is a difference between the atomic number of the element and the principal quantum number of the highest occupied orbital of that element. What is the passcode phrase?
Using the aufbau principle, predict the principal quantum number (n) and angular momentum quantum number (l) for the subshell that should be filled after the 4p subshell?
Which of the given orbital diagrams below show a violation of the Pauli exclusion principle?
Use the periodic table to find out the number of electrons in each of the following:
1. 4s orbital of Ca.
2. 3d orbital of Zn.
3. The number of 4d electrons in Y.
4. The number of 5p electrons in Sb.
Write a set of four quantum number that explain the electron in the last 2p orbital of the following orbital diagram. Arrange the quantum numbers as n, ℓ, mℓ, and ms.
Which of the following sets of quantum numbers correctly describes the electron that a chlorine atom gains to become chloride ion (Cl-)?
Consider a hypothetical world in which the angular-momentum quantum number (l) can have integral values of l = 0, 1, 2, ..., n instead of l = 0, 1, 2, ..., n–1. The other three quantum numbers have the same possible values as they do in ours. Provide the orbital diagram for the element with an atomic number of 18.