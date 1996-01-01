The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers Practice Problems

Which of the following statement explains why the number of elements in successive periods of the periodic table increases?

A. The number of electrons decreases from one period to the next which accounts for the number of elements increasing in successive periods of the periodic table.

B. The principal quantum number (n) increases by 1 from one period to the next which accounts for the number of elements increasing in successive periods of the periodic table.

C. The periodic table is arranged for convenience and does not necessarily show any pattern.