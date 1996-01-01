Resonance Structures Practice Problems
Consider the thiocyanate ion, SCN– (carbon is the central atom), and its resonance structures. Identify the structure that contributes the most and the structure that contributes the least to the resonance hybrid. Justify your answer.
For molecules such as xylene, it is possible to draw four distinct structures, yet only three different compounds actually exist. Why?
i. ii. iii. iv.
Provide the resonance structure including formal charges denoted in the illustration shown below. Which is the major contributor to the resonance hybrid of the compound shown?
Using formal charges, identify the resonance structure that contributes the most to the hybrid.
Provide the two resonance structures for nitromethane, CH3NO2. Give the formal charge of the atoms in each structure (no need to show zero formal charges).
Give all the possible resonance structures (some will not obey the octet rule) for N2O4 (O2NNO2). Show the curve arrows to represent the conversion of one structure to another.
Give all the possible resonance structures (some will not obey the octet rule) for pyrrole. Show the curve arrows to represent the conversion of one structure to another.
The possible Lewis structures for SCN- are shown below.
The bond length for the S-C bond and C-N bond in SCN- is 167.9 pm and 118.7 pm, respectively. The C-N bond is slightly longer than the typical C-N bond and the S-C bond is slightly shorter than the typical S-C bond. Determine the best resonance structure for SCN-
The molecule sulfur trioxide, SO3, can be described using 4 possible Lewis structures, each with a different number of S-O double bonds (0, 1, 2, or 3). Draw the Lewis structures
Choose the statement that describes the importance of the resonance structure shown to the actual structure of sulfur dioxide
When nitric acid loses an H+ ion, it forms a nitrate ion. This ion has three oxygens bonded to its central nitrogen atom. Does the nitrate ion need resonance structures to describe its Lewis structure?
Which of the following statements is true for the bond lengths in phenanthrene?
a. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to C≡C triple bonds.
b. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to C=C double bonds.
c. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to the intermediate between C-C single bonds and C=C double bonds.
d. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to C-C single bonds.
e. None of the above
SO32- ion has 3 oxygen atoms connected to a sulfur atom. Does SO32- ion have equivalent resonance structures? If yes, how many?
The skeleton of 1,2-difluorobenzene is given below
It has two fluorines replacing adjacent hydrogens in the ring. Does it have resonance structures? If yes, draw all of them.
Phenanthrene, C14H10, is a three six-membered ring of carbon with edges fused together. It has the following incomplete Lewis structure
How many resonance structures does it have? Draw all of them.
Provide resonance structures (with the correct formal charges) for the oxalate ion (C2O42–).
Provide resonance structures for C6H5OH that involves all of the atoms in the molecule.
Consider the following pairs of Lewis structures A and B. Which one from each pair is likely to make the dominant contribution to the resonance hybrid?
Which of the following molecules is the best Lewis structure a resonance structure?
1. For the structure below, draw a second resonance form:
2. For the structure below, draw a second resonance form:
3. For the structure below, draw a second resonance form:
Draw the Lewis structure for H2SO4, HSO4–, and SO42–. For each species, determine the maximum number of equivalent resonance structures. Sulfur is the central atom in all three species. On the other hand, if the molecule contains hydrogen atoms they are attached to the oxygen atoms. Only include the best structures, e.g. a structure with bad formal charges should not be included.
The molecule H2SO4 has______ equivalent Lewis structures.
The molecule HSO4– has______ equivalent Lewis structures.
The molecule SO42– has______ equivalent Lewis structures
Which of the following can be done when transforming one resonance structure to another?
For the ions given below, provide the Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule, and assign the formal charge to each atom. Also, include resonance structures if applicable.
i. CO32–
ii. H3O+
iii. IO3–
iv. OH–
Using only Cl and F, draw the structure of a compound with an expanded octet and two lone pairs on Cl, and zero formal charges.
Using only S and F, draw the structure of a compound with an expanded octet and no lone pairs on S, and zero formal charges.
The MnO4– ion does not contain any O–O bonds. Taking into account the 4s and 3d orbitals, draw a Lewis structure for the MnO4– ion with minimal formal charges.
The SNO− ion and the NSO− ion are two simple ions from a large family of compounds called the NSO compounds. These compounds are mainly found in geological formations within asphaltenes and other mixtures. The SNO− ion is more stable than the NSO− ion. Draw Lewis structures for both ions including any resonance forms. Use formal charges to determine why SNO− ion is more stable than the NSO− ion.
The bromite ion, BrO2-, acts as a weak base. Identify which atom accepts the proton when it acts as a base. Use formal charges to rationalize the answer.
Consider the compound OSeCl4. The central atom is Se and the four Cl atoms and the O atom are bonded to Se. Making sure that all the atoms have zero formal charges, predict the Lewis structure of OSeCl4.
Boroxine, B3H3O3, is a six-membered ring made up of alternating oxygen and boron. The overall shape is planar and one hydrogen is bonded to each boron atom. Making sure that the formal charge on each atom is zero, draw the Lewis structure of Boroxine.
Ozone, O3, is widely used in the preparation and synthesis of organic compounds. Draw a Lewis structure of O3 with the least formal charge.
Several Lewis structures can be drawn for selenic acid, H2SeO4 (each hydrogen is bonded to an oxygen). Draw a Lewis structure(s) for H2SeO4 such that the formal charge is minimized.
In the field of pyrotechnics, periodates were used as oxidizing agents. Draw the Lewis structure of the periodate ion (IO4–) where all the I–O bonds are all single bonds and determine the formal charge of iodine (I) in the periodate ion.
Metal hydrides are used as sources of hydrogen storage. Sodium borohydride, NaBH4, is one of the possible hydrides that could be used due to its low reactivity and high-density hydrogen storage. The compound NaBH4 contains both covalent (polyatomic ion) and ionic bonds. Determine the formal charge on hydrogen in the polyatomic ion.
Provide a single Lewis structure for TeO32– that obeys the octet rule, then determine the formal charges on each atom.
Dichloroacetylene is an unstable liquid that explodes readily at its boiling point (33 °C). The mass percent composition of dichloroacetylene is 25.3 % C and 74.7 % Cl with a molecular weight of 94.92 g/mol. Determine the molecular formula for this molecule and draw a reasonable Lewis dot structure. Assign formal charges to all atoms in the structure and explain why dichloroacetylene is unstable.
Draw the Lewis structure of N2S that minimizes formal charge and all the negative formal charges are placed on the most electronegative atom.
Draw the Lewis structure for the arsenate ion (AsO43–) considering that all atoms obey the octet rule. Include all formal charges and lone-pair electrons.