Resonance Structures Practice Problems

Which of the following statements is true for the bond lengths in phenanthrene?

a. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to C≡C triple bonds.

b. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to C=C double bonds.

c. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to the intermediate between C-C single bonds and C=C double bonds.

d. The C-C bond lengths in phenanthrene are similar to C-C single bonds.

e. None of the above