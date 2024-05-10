Band of Stability: Overview Practice Problems
What is the preferred mode of decay for nuclei that are neutron-rich? for nuclei that are neutron-poor?
Consider two isotopes of Br: 71Br and 86Br. Which nuclide undergoes positron emission?
Consider two isotopes of Au: 195Au and 199Au. Which nuclide undergoes beta emission?
Identify whether the following nuclide is stable or radioactive: Platinum-196, Francium-224, 6429Cu, 6028Ni, 9843Tc. Explain.
In the sketch below, protons and neutrons are depicted in red and gray spheres, respectively. Is the product nucleus, based on its mass number and atomic number, radioactive or stable?
What type of radioactive decay process will 6930Zn, a radionuclide, most likely undergo?
The accompanying chart (in green) displays all of the stable isotopes of boron, carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, and fluorine along with their radioactive isotopes with t1/2 > 1 min (in yellow). Is 157N most likely to undergo beta emission based on the chart?
Identify which isotope of barium is expected to have a longer half-life.
134Ba, 125Ba
Which of the following radioisotopes is widely used as a tracer in diagnostic applications?
Classify the following nuclides as stable or radioactive:
A) Nickel-63
B) Iron-56
C) Cobalt-59
D) Sulfur-32
E) Iodine-129
The 238Pu isotope is one of the abundant isotopes of plutonium. It is not fissile, but it can become fissionable if it captures a neutron and emits two β particles. What is the balanced nuclear equation for the reaction?
Three hypothetical superheavy elements were created when 199U was bombarded with 36Ca.
What are the X, Y, and Z isotopes? Note: These isotopes do not appear in the periodic table.
By directing a beam of 45Ca ions toward a target of 244Pu, one of the newly-added superheavy elements was produced. Give the balanced nuclear equation for the formation of the element.
The bombardment of 213Po atoms with 58Fe atoms produced element 110 (269110Ds). What are the other products formed in the reaction? What is the balanced nuclear equation for the reaction?
The following transmutations are used to produce transuranium elements. Identify the nuclide or particle designated as X.
(i) 242Cm(α,n)X
(ii) 10B(n, X)7Li
Four new elements were synthesized and formally accepted on November 2016. These elements were synthesized and discovered by bombarding target elements with heavy ions using high-energy particle accelerators. The nuclear reaction below involves a heavy-ion bombardment, complete and give balanced the reaction:
24395Am + 4820Ca → 3 10n + ?
Identify the missing nuclide then complete and balance the nuclear equation: 19276Ra + 3 10n → 19578Ac + ?
Identify the missing nuclide then complete and balance the nuclear equation: 22588Ra → 22589Ac + ?
Two identical particles are created when the nuclide 14N and 2H interact. What are the particles?
What particle is used to 237Th bombard to produce a nuclide of 250Cf and give off three neutrons?