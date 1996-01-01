Physical & Chemical Changes Practice Problems
Several materials are available to be used for a sculpture. They are placed outside where they are exposed to the heat of the sun and acid rain. Their mass and appearance were recorded from time to time. Which of the following statement could be used as a basis to select the best material to be used for the sculpture?
Different materials such as wood, vinyl, steel, and others were placed outdoors to determine the effect of acid rain on them. Their mass and appearance were recorded from time to time. Which of the following statements are true?
A small piece of metal is placed in a beaker of water, where the metal bursts into flames before gradually dissolving in water. Determine if this is a physical or chemical change.
Classify the following as physical or chemical changes:
a. Water condenses on the surface of a cold glass.
b. Rust forms on the surface of an iron nail.
c. Black smoke rises when a candle is burned.
d. A drop of alcohol evaporates on a table.
The following are properties of chlorofluorocarbons (pollutants that destroy the ozone layer). Classify each as physical or chemical.
a. tasteless
b. odorless
c. non-flammable
d. unreactive
e. split apart in the presence of ultra-violet radiation
Complete the flowchart below by labeling the transitions as physical or chemical change.
Identify whether the following is a physical or chemical change:
a) Rusting iron bar
b) Melting a butter
c) Dissolving sugar in water
d) Burning a log of wood
e) Tearing a piece of paper