Integrated Rate Law Practice Problems
For the reaction A → B, the concentration of A is observed over time and tabulated below.
Determine the rate order and calculate the rate constant.
A sample of 2.50% aqueous solution of ammonium nitrite (NH4NO2) was placed in a 1.00 L cylindrical container with a movable piston then NH4NO2 was allowed to decompose to N2(g) and H2O(l). The decomposition reaction is a first-order reaction and has a half-life of 2.54 h. The gas produced during the reaction pushes the piston against a constant external pressure of 746 mmHg. After 1.50 h has passed, what is the PV work done (in J)? Assume that the solution's density is 1.00 g/mL and the temperature is kept constant at 25.0°C.
Consider the first-order reaction decomposition of C4H8 to C2H4 with a rate constant of 3.12×10–3 s–1 at 480°C. An 8.00 g sample of C4H8(g) is charged in a 5.00 L reaction vessel kept at a constant temperature of 480°C. Calculate the total pressure in the reaction vessel after 10.0 minutes have passed.
Consider the first-order decomposition of SO2Cl2. The concentration of SO2Cl2 decreases from 0.240 M to 0.120 M after 2.16 h at 340°C. Calculate the time it takes for the concentration of SO2Cl2 to decrease from 0.100 M to 0.050 M? From 0.520 M to 0.0325 M?
The following atmospheric reaction is being studied in the laboratory, 2 HO2(g) → H2O2(g) + O2(g). The reaction is second-order and it was determined that the reaction has a rate constant of 1.4×109 M–1•s–1 at 25.0°C. A 1.50 M of HO2 was transferred to a flask with twice its initial volume and allowed to react. How much time is required for 95.0% of HO2 to react?
Nitrosyl bromide (NOBr) gas decomposes into nitric oxide (NO) gas and bromine (Br2) gas. The reaction has a rate constant of 1.064/(M•s) at 50.0°C. In a 1.0 L flask, a sample of NOBr with an initial pressure of 785 mmHg was allowed to decompose at 50.0°C. Determine the mass of Br2 produced after 2.00 min has passed.
The reaction between nitric oxide and chlorine gas obeys an overall third-order rate law with a rate constant of 3.00 M–2•s–1:
2 NO(g) + Cl2(g) → 2 NOCl(g) rate = k[NO]2[Cl2]
When [NO] = [Cl2], the integrated rate law is:
1/[Cl2]t2 = 2 kt +1/([Cl2]0)2
If the initial concentrations of NO and Cl2 are 0.300 M and 0.150 M, respectively, calculate the concentrations of NO, Cl2, and NOCl after 50.0 s.
The term "diffusion-controlled" refers to reactions that occur so rapidly that the reactants respond as quickly as they can collide. The neutralization of H3O+ by OH−, which has a second-order rate constant of 1.3×1011 M−1 s−1 at 25 °C, serves as an example. Would you anticipate that, in a typical laboratory setting, the rate of the reaction or the speed of mixing would be what limits the rate of acid-base neutralization?
Which of the following will determine the value of the rate constant for the following decomposition reaction?
2 BrO(g) → Br2(g) + O2(g)
According to the reaction 2 NO(g) → N2(g) + O2(g) , nitrogen monoxide (NO) decomposes at 400 °C. Three graphs were created when the concentration of NO was tracked throughout time:
What is the rate law for the reaction?
The decomposition reaction for CD has the following concentration-time data:
What is the molarity of CD after 100 minutes of reaction time?
The decomposition reaction for CD → C + D has the following concentration-time data:
What is the order of the reaction? What is the rate constant for the reaction?
Consider the following reaction and its rate law:
2 SO3(g) → 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) Rate = k[SO3]2
At a certain temperature, the rate constant of the reaction is 0.122 M–1•s–1. Calculate the concentration of SO3 after 15.0 min if its initial concentration is 0.500 M.
At 127 °C, H2CO3 decomposes to produce H2O and CO2. What is the order of the reaction and the rate constant for the consumption of H2CO3 based on the following kinetic data?
Consider the following reaction, 2 N2O5(g) → 4 NO2(g) + O2(g), with an activation energy of 103.26 kJ/mol and frequency factor of 4.27×1013 s–1. With a flow rate of 0.80 L/min, a stream of N2O5 is charged in a tube that is 25 cm long and has a diameter of 30 mm. At what temperature should the tube be kept in order for O2 in the exit gas to have a partial pressure of 0.95 mm? Assume that the gas in the tube has a total pressure of 1.0 atm.
Assume the first-order reaction conversion of reactant M to products is being studied. The experiment started at 8:00 am, the initial amount of M is 0.500 mol in a vessel with a constant volume of 1.00 L at a temperature of 45°C. At 9:00 am, the remaining amount of M is 0.295 mol then the temperature of the mixture was immediately increased to 55°C. At 10:00 am, 0.115 mol of M is still left. The goal is to finish the reaction by 11:00 am with only 0.001 mol of M remaining. What is the required minimum temperature such that only 0.001 mol of M is left by 11:00 am?
For the following first-order reaction:
X → Y + Z
What information is needed and how will it be used to calculate the reaction's activation energy?
Consider the generic zero-order reaction: R → P
Which of the following quantities, when plotted against time, will give a straight line?
For the hypothetical second-order reaction, X → Y, which of these graphs is valid?
Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is a reactive oxide of nitrogen. It decomposes at 300 °C into nitric oxide (NO) and oxygen (O2). The decomposition reaction was monitored in a sealed reaction vessel and the following data were obtained:
Using the given data, determine if the reaction is first order or second order with respect to [NO2].
PCl5 decomposes to PCl3 and Cl2 in a gas-phase reaction at 200 °C: PCl5(g) → PCl3(g) + Cl2(g)
The following data were obtained for the reaction:
Calculate the rate of the reaction at the following concentrations: 0.150 M, 0.200 M, and 0.230 M.
The progress of a first-order reaction is monitored by spectrophotometry. The reactant is the only colored specie in the reaction mixture with an absorptivity of 6.42×102 M−1•cm−1 at 635 nm. The reaction is carried out in a 1.00 cm quartz sample cell and the initial absorbance is 0.245. At what time will the absorbance fall to 0.165 if the rate constant is 3.48×10−2 s−1 at 300 K?
Chloroethane (C2H5Cl) decomposes at 650 °C to produce ethene (C2H4) and hydrogen chloride (HCl). The reaction is first-order with a rate constant of 1.60×10−6 s−1. If we start with 0.0457 mol of chloroethane in a 1.25 L container, how much of the reactant (in moles) will remain after 6 hours?
Dinitrogen pentoxide (N2O5) decomposes into nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and oxygen (O2) at 65 °C. The reaction is a first-order process with a rate constant of 4.87×10−3 s−1. How much time is required for the N2O5 concentration to fall to one-fourth of its initial value?
The rate constant for the decomposition of hydrogen iodide (HI) at 25 °C is 1.60×10−3 M−1•s−1.
2 HI → H2 + I2
How long would it take for the concentration of HI to fall from 0.156 M to 0.0956 M?
Determine the order of reaction for a reaction with a half-life that increases as the initial concentration increases.
Determine the order of reaction for a reaction with a half-life that decreases as the initial concentration increases.
In an experiment, 1.2 M of compound B undergoes decomposition. After 120 minutes, only 50% of B remains. Determine the time it takes for 90% of B to decompose if the decomposition is in first order.
Consider the theoretical element A. "A" atoms combine to form A2 is an aqueous solution. The reaction is second order and has a rate constant of 2.3 x 1010 M-1s-1. Assuming an initial concentration of 0.200 M, calculate the time it takes for 80% of the A atoms to convert to A2.
Identify the rate constant (k) for the reaction X→ Y. The plot of ln[X] vs time yielded a straight line with a slope of -0.0079/s.
The following data was gathered for the reaction
AB3 → A + 3 B
Time (h) [AB3] (M)
0 0.100
1 0.0769
2 0.0625
3 0.0526
4 0.0455
5 0.0400
After 8 hours, determine the concentration of B
What are the order of the reaction and the rate constant for the reaction based on the gathered data at 250 °C?
SCN- → NCS-
Time [SCN-]
0 1.00
5 0.861
10 0.741
15 0.638
20 0.549
25 0.472
A 2.00-L reaction vessel initially contains 780 torr of H2O2 at 25.0 °C
H2O2 decomposes to form H2O and O2 gas. The reaction is first order and has a half-life of 50.0 min at 25.0 °C.
Calculate the partial pressure of O2 is present in the vessel after 350 minutes.
The following data were gathered for the reaction
CD → C + D
Time(s) [CD] (M)
0 1.00
10 0.833
20 0.714
30 0.625
40 0.555
50 0.505
60 0.455
Determine the following:
a. Order of the reaction
b. Rate constant of the reaction
c. Concentration of CD at 80 s
Write the rate law for the reaction X→ Y. The plot of 1/[X] vs time yielded a slope of +0.72/M-s.
At an initial concentration of 0.53 M, the half-life for the second-order decomposition of NO2 is 30.4 s. Determine the rate constant.
A certain second-order reaction A → B has a rate constant of 0.62 M–1 s–1. Calculate the time needed for the concentration of A to go from 0.10 M to 6.41 × 10–3 M.
The reaction A → B + C is second order with respect to A. At 25 °C, the rate constant of the reaction is 9.31 × 10–2 M–1 s–1. Calculate the concentration of A after 150 s if a vessel initially contains 0.305 M of A.
The hydrolysis of ethyl acetate is a first order reaction with a half-life of 43 min at 50 °C. If 2.0 M of ethyl acetate is hydrolyzed at 50 °C, calculate the concentration of ethyl acetate after 200 min.
Consider the hypothetical first-order reaction A → B + C. Kinetic data shows the reaction is 20% complete in 40 min. Determine the time it would take for the reaction to be 90% complete.