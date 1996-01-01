11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Acids Practice Problems
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Acids Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arsenic (III) oxide (As2O3) reacts with water to form arsenous acid (H3AsO3). Draw the Lewis structure of arsenous acid that obeys the octet rule.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the two possible Lewis structures for H3AsO3?
Hint: One structure has As with three covalent bonds and the other has As with 5 covalent bonds
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrous acid is an unstable, weak oxyacid of nitrogen. The molecular formula of nitrous acid is HNO2. Draw a Lewis structure for this compound.