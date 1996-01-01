Mole Concept Practice Problems
A 1.95 g sample of iron reacts with excess O2 to form 2.79 g Fe2O3. Determine the number of Fe3+ ions per cubic centimeter if the density of Fe2O3 is 5.25 g/cm3.
Identify if the following statement is True or False. One mole of molecules is equivalent to 6.022×1023 molecules.
How many grams of an element are in 6.12×1019 atoms of this element? Let y be the atomic weight of the element.
The mass of a single pencil lead is 0.041 g. If the lead is entirely made of carbon, calculate the number of carbon atoms in the lead.
Derive an accurate value (up to four sig. figures) for Avogadro's number if the average mass of a molecule of O2 is 32.0 u and the molar mass of O2 is 32.0 g/mol. Recall that 1 u = 1.661 × 10–24 g.
A gas mixture contains propane (Χpropane = 0.721) and butane (Χbutane = 0.279). A sample of the mixture has a mass 22.45 g and a volume of 2.00 L at 25.0 ºC. Calculate the total moles of gas in the mixture.
The active ingredients of a specific brand of fertilizers are monoammonium phosphate [MAP, (NH4)(H2PO4)] and diammonium phosphate [DAP, (NH4)2(HPO4) ]. Analysis of a (NH4)(H2PO4)-(NH4)2(HPO4) fertilizer revealed that it contains 25.85% P by mass. Calculate the mass ratio of MAP to DAP.
Rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms without doing calculations:
i) 3.5 mol BCl3 molecules,
ii) 269 g titanium,
iii) 7.84x1019 SiBr4 molecules
Consider a sample of nicotine, C10H14N2 that contains 3.561 x 1025 nitrogen atoms. Calculate the number of nicotine molecules in the sample.
Calculate the mass (g) of a sample containing 8.45 x 1023 molecules of melatonin (C13H16N2O2).
Calculate the mass (kg) of an 3 Avogadro's numbers of apples if each apple weighs 0.33 lb on average.
i) Calculate the mass (g) of 2.639 mol cobalt (III) carbonate
ii) Calculate the moles of ammonium ions in 9.631 g of ammonium sulfate
iii) Calculate the mass (g) of 8.69 x 1022 molecules of Caffeine, C8H10N4O2
Calculate the mass in grams of a sample containing 5.69 x 10-5 mol of calcium carbonate.
A sample of progesterone, C21H30O2, contains 4.87 x 1025 carbon atoms. Calculate the number of progesterone molecules in the sample.
A fullerene is an allotrope of carbon whose molecule consists of carbon atoms connected by single and double bonds so as to form a closed structure, with fused rings of five to seven atoms. Buckminsterfullerene is a type of fullerene with a molecular formula of C60. The density of C60 is 1.65 g/cm3. Assuming a perfect sphere that is 100 nm in diameter formed by this molecule such that the empty space between molecules can be neglected, calculate the approximate number of C atoms contained in one sphere of this size.
Consider a sample of an MgCl2 cube that has an edge length of 10.0 cm. Calculate the number of Cl atoms in the cube if its density is 2.32 g/cm³
A titanium cube has sides that measure 2.50 cm and has a mass of 28.1 g. Calculate the number of titanium atoms in the cube if a single titanium atom has a mass of 47.8 u.
An alternative sweetener, stevia, has a molecular formula of C44H70O23. Calculate the moles of stevia in 5.00 mg of the substance.
A metal cube made out of pure iron has a side length of 3.50 cm. Iron has a density of 7.874 g/cm3 at room temperature. Calculate the number of iron atoms in the cube.
Constantan is a copper-nickel alloy containing 55.0 % copper and 45.0 % nickel. The density of the alloy is 8.885 g/cm3. A sphere made from constantan has a volume of 58.5 cm3. Calculate the number of copper and nickel atoms in the sphere.
Cinchonine (C19H22N2O) is a naturally occurring alkaloid with anti-malarial properties. Find the total number of atoms in a sample of cinchonine that has a mass of 51.6 mg.
Rank the following by increasing number of formula ions: 1 mol NaCl, 0.7 mol Fe2Cl3, 2.0 mol Cu(OH)2.
Assuming the tablet only contains paracetamol (C8H9NO2), calculate the number of paracetamol molecules in a 500-mg tablet.
Calculate the diameter (in Å) of a silver atom. A silver (molar mass = 107.87 amu) cube with an edge of 1.00 cm has a mass of 10.49 g.
Determine the number of moles in 150 g of alanine. The structure of alanine is shown below.
In 2021, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is 0.41597 g/L. Calculate the concentration of CO2 in moles per liter.
Calculate the mass (in kg) of an Avogadro's number of eggs, each with a mass of 70 g.
Acetic acid (CH3COOH), the acid found in vinegar, has a density of 1.05 g/cm3. Calculate the number of molecules of acetic acid present in 164 mL of acetic acid.
Determine the amount in formula units of NaHCO3 found in 0.52 mg of baking soda powder
Calculate the number of ethanol molecules in a cup with a volume of 236.6 mL. (density ethanol = 0.789 g/cm3)
How many light-duty trucks will have the same weight as 1.0 mol of apples? Assume that a light-duty truck weighs 2.7×103 kg and one apple weighs 144 g.
An average vehicle releases 3.8 x 105 g of CO2 per month.
Calculate the mass of carbon that the vehicle emits into the atmosphere each year.
Which of the following compounds has the most molecules among the following: 1 mole of H2, 1 mole of N2, and 1 mole of Cl2.
What is the mass of 3.65 x 10 23 platinum atoms? Write your answer in 4 significant figures.
Calculate the mass in kg of 8.63 × 10 26 molecules of CS2 given that the molar mass is 76.14 g/mol.
A person weighing 72 kg has 7.4 × 10−3 mol of hemoglobin in their blood. Calculate the number of hemoglobin molecules and its mass in grams given that the molar mass of hemoglobin is 64,456 g/mol.
Answer the problems below using the given data. Write your answers in 2 significant figures.
The Pacific Ocean has an estimated mass of 7.07 X 1020 kg while a single raindrop has a mass of 34 mg.
Calculate the mass of 1 mole of raindrops.
Calculate the number of moles of raindrops the Pacific Ocean contains.
Consider 102.3 mg sample of a compound with the molecular formula C10H12O4.
Calculate the moles and molecules of the compound in the sample.
Calculate the number of P atoms in 2.63 g of phosphorus pentabromide (PBr5)
Calculate the mass in grams of Br 3.28 x 1021 molecules of PBr5
Calculate the number of carbon atoms in 26.3 g of butane. The molar mass of butane (C4H10) is 58.1 g/mol. Write your answer in 3 significant figures.
Calculate the mass of nitrogen in grams in a 15.5 g sample of dinitrogen pentoxide.
A flask contains 0.140 mol of liquid bromine, Br2. Determine the number of bromine molecules present in the flask. Express your answer numerically in molecules.
Calculate the number of oxygen atoms in 4.15×10–3 mol of the reaction catalyst In2(SO4)3.
Calculate the mass (in grams) of 2.25×10–2 mol of the topical protectant zinc oxide (ZnO).
Consider aspartame, a sugar substitute with a molecular formula of C14H18N2O5. Calculate the number of carbon atoms present in 5.50 mg of aspartame.
Consider glycolic acid (C2H4O3), a skincare ingredient that exfoliates and boosts collagen production. Calculate the number of molecules of glycolic acid in 0.250 mg of this substance.
Calculate the number of moles of bromide ions in a sample of MgBr2 weighing 0.535 g.
Determine the mass of each sample given below. Report your answer in kilograms (kg).
a. 2.27×1029 sodium atoms
b. 1.88×1027 platinum atoms
c. 3.18×1027 tungsten atoms
d. 8.42×1026 gold atoms
Under the scanning tunneling microscope, IBM made the world's smallest stop-motion film entitled A Boy and His Atom. They drew a total of 242 frames and each frame was drawn by moving 65 carbon monoxide (CO) molecules. Calculate the mass of the molecules in the frame if all of the 65 CO molecules were used.
Sucralose (C12H19Cl3O8) is used as a sugar substitute. A sucralose sample is composed of about 2.4×1018 sucralose molecules. Calculate its mass in milligrams (mg).
What is the mass in grams of a sample if it is composed of 6.45×1020 CH3COCl molecules?
Calculate the amount in moles of chlorine atoms present in the samples given below:
i. 3.76 mol Cl2O7
ii. 2.14 mol CHCl3
iii. 16.2 mol HCl
iv. 0.0133 mol XeCl4