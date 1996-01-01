Born Haber Cycle Practice Problems
Given the following data, calculate the second electron affinity of sulfur. Is the S2– more stable as a free ion or in CaS?
The lattice energy of CuCl2(s) is 2824 kJ/mol. Use the Born-Haber cycle to determine the ΔH°f for CuCl2(s) from its elements. Compare this with the ΔH°f for CuCl(s) (–137.2 kJ/mol) and determine which compound is more stable.
Using knowledge of the formation of KCl from its elements, construct a Born-Haber cycle for KCl.
Determine the lattice energy of Li2O using a Born-Haber cycle and the information below.
Identify the steps that are expected to be exothermic in the Born–Haber cycle for the formation of MgBr2.
How large must the lattice energy be for the formation of a hypothetical compound MgBr3 (the magnesium ion has a 3+ charge) to be exothermic?
The Born–Haber cycle is an approach to studying energy changes during the formation of a crystalline solid. Using the Born–Haber cycle, determine lattice energy for MgCl2. Use the following values:
ΔHsub for magnesium = 148 kJ/mol
IE1 and IE2 for magnesium = 737 kJ/mol and 1450 kJ/mol, respectively
Bond energy for Cl—Cl = 239 kJ/mol
EA for chlorine = −348.5 kJ/mol
Enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f) for MgCl2(s) = −641.3 kJ/mol
In the steps of the Born-Haber cycle for Na2O, how many ionization energies (IE) and how many electron affinities (EA) are there?
The heat of sublimation of strontium (Sr) is 163 kJ/mol and ΔH°f(SrCl2) = –828.9 kJ/mol. Calculate the lattice energy of strontium chloride.