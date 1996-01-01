Types of Aqueous Solutions Practice Problems
A solution was created by dissolving 45.0 g of KClO3 in 100.0 g of water. Afterwards, the solution's temperature was lowered from 100 °C to 10 °C. Does KClO3 precipitate out of the solution?
(solubility KClO3 at 100°C = 53.51 g/100 mL, solubility KClO3 at 10°C = 4.46 g/100 mL)
True or False. Based on the graph showing the solubility of lead chloride with respect to temperature, a 0.65 M solution of lead chloride at 20 °C is saturated. (density of lead chloride at 20 °C = 5.85 g/mL)
If solution A is a saturated solution of FeCO3, classify solutions B-D as unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated solutions. The images only show the Fe2+ and CO32– ions in the solution.
Determine if the following statement is true or false: When a saturated solution is heated and its temperature is increased, the solution becomes supersaturated.
Refer to the figure below. Will the addition of 80 g of CaCl2 in 100 g of water produce a saturated solution at 20°C?
Refer to the figure below. Will the addition of 30 g of NaCl in 100 g of water produce a saturated solution at 60°C?
At 50.0 °C, how much K2Cr2O7 is needed to form a saturated solution in 350 g of water based on the given graph?
At 20.0 °C, how much KNO3 is needed to form a saturated solution in 150 g of water based on the given graph?
A solution is prepared by dissolving 24 g of KClO3 in 100.0 g of water at 60°C and then cooled to 30°C. Based on the figure below, determine what will happen to the solution after cooling.
A solution is prepared by dissolving 45.0 g of KNO3 in 100.0 g of water at 30°C. Based on the figure below determine if the following solution is supersaturated, unsaturated, or saturated.
At room temperature, a solution is formed by adding solid solute to a solvent. After stirring, most of the solute dissolved but some settled at the bottom of the solution. What statement correctly describes the solution?
Is a solution of 35 g of NH3 in 100 g of water unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated at 30°C?
A solution is prepared by adding 50.0 g of NaNO3 to 50.0 g of H2O. It is stirred at 70°C until it becomes clear. Then, it is cooled down to 40°C where it is observed to be still clear. Select the statement that correctly describes the solution at 40°C. (Solubility of NaNO3 at 40°C is 102 g NaNO3 per 100 g H2O.)