Types of Aqueous Solutions Practice Problems

A solution is prepared by adding 50.0 g of NaNO 3 to 50.0 g of H 2 O. It is stirred at 70°C until it becomes clear. Then, it is cooled down to 40°C where it is observed to be still clear. Select the statement that correctly describes the solution at 40°C. (Solubility of NaNO 3 at 40°C is 102 g NaNO 3 per 100 g H 2 O.)