Periodic Table: Group Names Practice Problems
Identify the element that is correctly described based on the periodic table shown below.
Which of the following general properties are matched with the correct group in the periodic table?
Without referring to the periodic table, which of the following are examples of alkaline earth metals?
The rows in the periodic table are referred to as groups and the columns as periods. Is this statement true or false?
In the given periodic table outline below, name each indicated element or group of elements.
Pick an element from the list below that fits each description. Each element is used only once.
(a) an alkali metal
(b) a chalcogen
(c) a pnictogen
(d) a halogen
(e) a metalloid in group 15
(f) a noble gas
Elements: P, Cs, I, S, Kr, As
Write the chemical symbol for astatine, determine its group number and classify it as metal, nonmetal, or metalloid
Flerovium is an extremely radioactive synthetic element with the symbol Fl and atomic number 114. Identify the element that is most similar in chemical properties to Flerovium based on the periodic table.
From the elemental pairs given below, identify the one which is the most similar in properties. Also, explain why the elements in that pair are similar.
a. Carbon and antimony
b. Vanadium and uranium
c. Francium and caesium
d. Phosphorous and oxygen
e. Nitrogen and iodine
Fill in the blank
________ are similar for the elements in the same group of the periodic table.
Match the element with the family name
_____ sodium A. Halogen
_____ chlorine B. Transition metal
_____ iron C. Alkali metal
_____ xenon D. Noble gas