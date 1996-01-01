Osmolarity Practice Problems
Calculate the molar concentrations of the ions in a solution formulated using 1.38 g CaSO4, 2.34 g K2CO3, and 1.91 g K2SO4, dissolved in water, and diluted to 250.0 mL.
A 300.0 mL solution was formulated by dissolving 5.50 g NaCl, 2.35 g NaOH, and 3.41 g NaBr in water and diluting to the specified volume. Calculate the concentration (in molarity) of the ions present in the solution.
Calculate the total molarity of ions in a 0.950 M solution of Na3PO4. Assume complete dissociation.
Calculate [Ca2+] when 50.0 mL of 0.40 M CaCl2 and 80.0 mL of 0.15 M CaCl2 solutions are mixed. Assume volumes are additive.
Calculate the molarity of K+ in a solution of K2CrO4 with a total ion concentration of 0.45 M.
Identify the solution with higher [K+]: (a) 30.0 mL of 0.10 M KOH or (b) 20.0 mL of 0.05 M K2CO3.
Determine the concentration of SO42- in the following:
A) 0.230 M Na2SO4 solution
B) 0.120 M CaSO4 solution
C) 0.500 M Al2(SO4)3 solution
The dissolution reaction shown below:
KMnO4 (s) → K+ (aq) + MnO4- (aq)
What are the concentrations of the two ions if the KMnO4 solution is 1.20 M.
You dissolve 3.525 g sample of MgCl2 in enough water to make 640 mL of solution. Calculate the magnesium ion concentration of this solution.
Provide the number of moles of Ca2+ ions contained in 0.125 L of 0.455 M solution of Ca3(PO4)2.
Assuming that there are no protolysis reactions, determine the molarity of each ion present in 2.75×10–4 M ZnBr2.
Assuming that volumes are additive, find the concentration of each ion in the solution obtained when 3.80 g of MgBr2 is dissolved in 200.0 mL of 0.0150 M NaBr solution.