Le Chatelier's Principle Practice Problems

The reaction N 2 (g) + 3 H 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NH 3 (g) has the following values at 298 K: K p = 6.2×105 and ΔH° = –92.2 kJ. Consider the following changes below which will result in an increase in the partial pressure of NH 3 at equilibrium. Which of the changes will result in the highest increase in the partial pressure of NH 3 ? Justify your answer.

I. Adding 0.20 mol of N 2

III. Adding 0.20 mol of H 2

III. Lowering the temperature to 250 K





A. Adding 0.20 mol of N 2 will result in the highest increase in partial pressure of NH 3 because it will produce a greater amount of NH 3 .

B. Adding 0.20 mol of H 2 will result in the highest increase in partial pressure of NH 3 because it is the limiting reactant.

C. Lowering the temperature to 250 K will result in the highest increase in partial pressure of NH 3 because it will shift the equilibrium reaction to the right.