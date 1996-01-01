Physical Properties Practice Problems
Amethyst (silicon dioxide) are commonly used as a substitute to sapphire (aluminum oxide). Which of the following can be used to distinguish amethysts from sapphires.
An unknown element was observed to have the following properties:
1. It appears as a silvery liquid.
2. It has a density of 13.53 g/cm3 at room temperature.
3. It reacts with molecular iodine to produce a red solid.
4. It freezes at −38.83 °C and boils at 356.73 °C.
5. It forms a yellow solid when combined with dilute nitric acid.
Classify each property as physical or chemical.
Identify whether the given is a physical property or chemical property
a. the density of silver is 10.49 g/mL
b. the hardness of silver is 2.5 Mohs scale
c. the reactivity of silver with acid
d. the melting point of silver is 961.8 °C