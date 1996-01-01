7. Gases
Root Mean Square Speed Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the temperature (°C) wherein the mean speed of F2 molecules is the same as a private jet traveling at 650 mph.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the temperature wherein SO2 molecules will have the same mean speed as NO2 molecules at 63.0°C. Report the answer in degrees celsius.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which would have a greater mean speed: an F1 car moving at 230 mph or CH4(g) molecules at 120°C.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain how the following changes affect the vrms of a gas:
(a) increasing pressure
(b) decreasing volume
(c) decreasing temperature
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Initially, a gas is at 300 K. Determine the temperature required to increase vrms by a factor of 4.