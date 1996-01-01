Gas Stoichiometry Practice Problems
At high temperatures, ammonium nitrate (NH4NO3) undergoes spontaneous explosion that can have a detonation velocity of up to 6000 mi/h. The equation shown is proposed as the predominant detonation reaction wherein three gases (X, Y, and Z) are released:
n NH4NO3(s) → x X(g) + y Y(g) + z Z(g)
Assume that when 1.00 mol (80.0 g) of ammonium nitrate explodes, 624 L of gases at 1900°C and 1 atm pressure is released. Consider the following analysis done when 0.00500 mol of ammonium nitrate undergoes explosion:
(i) The gases released were collected and placed in a 250.0 mL flask. The flask was cooled to –15.0°C and gas X solidified. The final pressure in the flask is 483 mmHg.
(ii) The remaining gases were passed through a hot reaction vessel containing powdered copper. Gas Y reacted with copper and formed CuO.
(iii) Gas Z was collected and transferred to another 250.0 mL flask. The collected gas was found to have a mass of 1.401 g with a pressure of 374 mmHg at 27.0°C.
Calculate the moles of X, Y, and Z present and determine their identities.
A 25.0-L reaction vessel containing a mixture of CO2 and excess F2 is set up at 125 °C and 3.50 atm of pressure. According to the equation CO2(g) + 4 F2(g) → CF4(g) + 2 OF2(g), a spark ignites CO2, resulting in its complete combustion. The temperature returns to 125 °C after the reaction, and the pressure of the mixture of product gases (CF4, OF2, and unreacted F2) is found to be 2.85 atm. What are the partial pressures of the individual gases in the product mixture?
XeF4 is a gaseous compound that only contains fluorine and xenon. A 100.0 mL steel vessel filled with 0.283 g of XeF4 has a pressure of 0.178 atm at 0 °C. XeF4 breaks down into its component parts when the vessel is heated up to 117 °C. What are the partial pressures of xenon and fluorine in the container, as well as the total pressure?
Consider a situation where 1.50 g of isosorbide dinitrate(C6H8N2O8) is present in an 350 mL steel container at 21.0 °C and 1.00 atm of pressure. The temperature of the container and its contents is increased by an explosion to 437 °C. The equation that balances is C6H8N2O8(s) + O2(g) → 6 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) + N2(g). According to the ideal gas law, what is the atmospheric pressure inside the container after the explosion?
The density of a group 2A metal is 1.55 g/cm3 and crystallizes in a cubic unit cell that has an edge length of 653 pm. When a 1.65 cm3 slab of this metal reacts with excess hydrobromic acid, the gas produced occupies a volume of 1.50 L with a pressure of 794 mmHg at 27.0°C. What is the identity of the metal?
A mixture of Ba(BrO3)2 and Ba(BrO2)2 weighing 8.00 g was placed in a 5.00 L reaction vessel. The vessel was then heated to 800°C and both compounds decomposed forming BaBr2(s) and O2(g). If the vessel has a final pressure of 0.8968 atm, calculate the mass of each compound before decomposition.
Consider the reaction: Br2(l) + Cl2(g) → BrCl5(g)
A 2.00-L flask containing 5.00 g of Br2 is charged with 2.50 g of Cl2. After the reaction is complete, the temperature in the flask is 150 °C. Assuming that the reaction proceeds until one of the reagents is completely consumed, calculate the partial pressure of BrCl5 in the flask.
H2SO3 decomposes into liquid water and SO2 gas. Calculate the volume of SO2 gas that would be produced at 1 atm and 300 °F from 5.60 g of H2SO3
A 1.50 L reaction flask contains 14.22% O2, 61.27% CO2, and 24.51% water vapor at 30.0°C. The total pressure inside the flask is 24.61 kPa. Calculate the mass of naphthalene (C10H8) that was burned in order to produce this amount of water vapor.
C10H8(s) + 12 O2(g) → 10 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g)
MgO and SrO react with CO2 gas to form MgCO3 and SrCO3. A mixture of MgO and SrO weighing 5.30 g was placed in a 2.50 L chamber containing CO2 gas with a pressure of 95.0 kPa at 21.0°C. After the reaction reached completion, the remaining CO2 in the container has a pressure of 22.6 kPa. Determine the mass percentage of SrO in the sample.
The following figure shows two 3.50 L vessels at 27.0°C that are connected by a stopcock. The vessel on the left contains 7.50 g NH3(g) and the vessel on the right contains 7.50 g HBr(g). Once the stopcock is opened, the two gases will react as shown below:
NH3(g) + HBr(g) → NH4Br(s)
Determine the final pressure of the setup once the reaction is complete. The volume occupied by NH4Br(s) can be ignored.
Nitric acid can be obtained from the reaction of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and water. The net reaction is shown below:
3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
Initially, a 2.55 L reaction vessel is filled with nitrogen dioxide gas at 1.05 atm and 28.0°C. Calculate the volume of nitric acid produced from the reaction. Note that the density of nitric acid is 1.51 g/mL.
Balloons are at times inflated with ethylene gas from the reaction of calcium carbide with water as shown in the following reaction:
CaC2(s) + 2 H2O(l) → Ca(OH)2(s) + C2H2(g)
Calculate the mass of CaC2 required to fill a balloon with ethylene gas to a volume of 23.5 L and a pressure of 950 millibars at 23.0°C.
The conversion of carbon monoxide to carbon dioxide is shown below:
2 CO(g) + O2(g) → 2 CO2(g)
In a 3.25-L vessel, a 2.0:1.0 mole ratio mixture of carbon monoxide to oxygen gas was placed at an initial total pressure of 865 torr and a temperature of 604°C. The pressure in the vessel decreased to 639 torr after the reaction goes to completion. Calculate the percentage of carbon monoxide that was converted to carbon dioxide.
The following reaction shows the decomposition of ammonium carbonate:
(NH4)2CO3(s) → 2 NH3(g) + CO2(g) + H2O(g)
At 28.0°C and 1.24 atm, determine the total volume of gas formed when 15.26 g of ammonium carbonate has completely decomposed.
Chlorine from CF3Cl reacts with ozone as shown in the following series of reactions:
CF3Cl + UV light → CF3 + Cl
Cl + O3 → ClO + O2
O3 + UV light → O2 + O
ClO + O → Cl + O2
At 32.0 mmHg, 288 K, and assuming all of the chlorine from 16.5 g of CF3Cl undergoes 15 cycles, calculate the total volume of ozone that is consumed.
At a pressure of 1.21 atm and a temperature of 325 K, calculate the mass of H2O needed to obtain 2.7 L of O2.
H2O(l) → H2(g) + O2(g) [unbalanced]
Consider the following reaction:
Cl2(g) + F2(g) → ClF3(g) [unbalanced]
At 301 K, a 2.50-L reaction chamber is initially composed of chlorine gas and fluorine gas with a partial pressure of 472 mmHg and 862 mmHg, respectively. Determine the limiting reagent. What is the theoretical yield of ClF3?
Consider the following reaction:
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
At 345 K and 75.0 mmHg, 265.3 mL of SO3 were collected when 305.2 mL of SO2 and 176.4 mL of O2 reacted. What is the percent yield of the reaction?
The following reaction shows the combustion of octane, C8H18:
2C8H18(l) + 25O2(g) → 16CO2(g) + 18H2O(l)
What is the volume of the carbon dioxide produced at 45.5°C and 1.025 atm if 240 mol of octane combusts?
One of the common commercial bleaching agents is chlorine dioxide gas (ClO2). It bleaches materials by oxidizing them while ClO2 itself is reduced. ClO2 can be prepared by the reaction of chlorine and sodium chlorite:
Cl2(g) + 2 NaClO2(s) → 2 ClO2(g) + 2 NaCl(s)
What is the mass of ClO2 that can be prepared when 18.6 g of NaClO2 is allowed to react with 3.00 L of chlorine gas at a pressure of 2.2 atm at 23°C?
A 7.88 g sample containing strontium sulfite and barium sulfite is treated with excess HBr. At 29.0 °C and 70.36 kPa, the reaction yields 1.57 L of SO2 gas. What is the mass percent of strontium sulfite in the mixture, assuming the reaction goes into completion?
Consider an automobile with a single cylinder with a volume of 530 cm3. How many moles of Ar are present in the cylinder if it is full of air at 75 °C and 98.5 kPa? (mole fraction Ar in dry air is 0.0093)
In evacuated enclosures, magnesium can be employed as a "getter" to react with the last traces of oxygen. The most common method for heating magnesium is to run an electric current through a metal wire or ribbon.
2 Mg(s) + O2(g) → 2 MgO(s)
If the same method is applied for nitrogen, the equation for the reaction will be:
3 Mg(s) + N2(g) → Mg3N2(s)
What mass of Mg will react in a 6.50 L vessel with a partial pressure of N2 of 0.605 mPa at 29.0 °C?
In an ammonia production factory, N2 (g) is reacted with H2 (g) at a total pressure of 100 atm and at 400 °C. Assuming that the total pressure dropped to 90.0 atm due to NH3 (g) formation in a 500 L tank, calculate the mass of gas formed.
N2 (g) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)
The following reaction produces 2.50 g of solid potassium chloride. Calculate the total volume of oxygen gas that can be collected over water at 25.0 °C and 760 mmHg. Note that the vapor pressure of water at 25.0 °C is 3.169 kPa.
2 KClO3 (s) → 2 KCl (s) + 3 O2 (g)
By oxidizing NaF with MnO2, F2 gas can be created:
2 NaF(s) + 2 H2SO4(aq) + MnO2(s) → Na2SO4(s) + MnSO4(s) + 2 H2O(l) + F2(g)
Assume that the produced gas has a volume of 0.631 L at 26.0 °C and pressure of 762 mmHg and is saturated with water vapor at a partial pressure of 27.9 mmHg. What is the mole fraction of F2 in the gas?
Aqueous HBr reacts with a sample of metal strontium to produce H2 gas:
Sr(s) + HBr(aq) → SrBr2(aq) + H2(g)
It is discovered that the gas that forms has a volume of 4.281 L at 25 °C and a pressure of 783 mmHg. What is the partial pressure in mmHg of H2 if the gas is saturated with water vapor at a partial pressure of 22.9 mmHg? How much strontium metal was used in the reaction?
Consider the reaction of 5.693 g of Na2S following the balanced equation below:
Na2S(s) + 2 HCl(aq) + NaCl(aq) + H2S(g)
The total pressure of the gas is 121.2 kPa. Calculate the volume of H2S that is collected over water at 25.00 °C. The vapor pressure of water at 25.00 °C is 0.0313 atm.
A 135 mL sample of butane gas is collected over water at a temperature of 28 °C and pressure of 742 torr. Calculate the number of moles of butane in the collected sample.
H2(g) from the reaction of KH with excess water fills a volume of 0.970 L above the water. At 40 °C, the total pressure of gas collected is 780 mmHg. Calculate the moles of H2 produced and the mass of KH that reacted.
Consider the following reaction: Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr2 + H2(g). When the iron dissolves, the total volume of gas collected over water at 30 °C is 1.145 L at a total pressure of 753 mmHg. Calculate the mass of H2(g) collected.
When aqueous hydrochloric acid is added to metallic zinc, small quantities of hydrogen gas are produced:
Zn(s) + 2HCl(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + H2(g)
The hydrogen gas produced from the reaction is collected and bubbled through water. The gas then becomes saturated with water vapor. The gas collected occupies a volume of 320. mL at 50°C with a total pressure of 1.025 atm. What is the partial pressure of hydrogen gas? Determine the mass of zinc that must have reacted to produce this amount of hydrogen. (The vapor pressure of water at 50°C is 92.6 torr.)
The hydrogen gas produced from a chemical reaction was collected over water at 40°C with a total pressure of 715 mmHg. (Water pressure is 55.3 mmHg at 40°C.)
a. What would be the partial pressure of the hydrogen gas collected?
b. What is the mass of hydrogen gas collected if the total volume of gas collected is 763 mL?
A sample of hydrogen gas was collected over water at 21°C and 685 mmHg. The volume of the container was 12.7 L. Calculate the mass of H2(g) collected. (Vapor pressure of water = 18.6 mmHg at 21°C.)
Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were both avid balloonists. Jacques Charles created hydrogen gas in his first flight in 1783 by reacting iron with hydrochloric acid.
Fe(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(aq) + H2(g)
Manganese and hydrochloric acid could also be used to produce hydrogen gas.
Mn(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → MnCl2(aq) + H2(g)
How many grams of Mn are required to produce 32,500 L of H2 at 24.0 °C?