Gas Stoichiometry Practice Problems

At high temperatures, ammonium nitrate (NH 4 NO 3 ) undergoes spontaneous explosion that can have a detonation velocity of up to 6000 mi/h. The equation shown is proposed as the predominant detonation reaction wherein three gases (X, Y, and Z) are released:

n NH 4 NO 3 (s) → x X(g) + y Y(g) + z Z(g)

Assume that when 1.00 mol (80.0 g) of ammonium nitrate explodes, 624 L of gases at 1900°C and 1 atm pressure is released. Consider the following analysis done when 0.00500 mol of ammonium nitrate undergoes explosion:

(i) The gases released were collected and placed in a 250.0 mL flask. The flask was cooled to –15.0°C and gas X solidified. The final pressure in the flask is 483 mmHg.

(ii) The remaining gases were passed through a hot reaction vessel containing powdered copper. Gas Y reacted with copper and formed CuO.

(iii) Gas Z was collected and transferred to another 250.0 mL flask. The collected gas was found to have a mass of 1.401 g with a pressure of 374 mmHg at 27.0°C.

Calculate the moles of X, Y, and Z present and determine their identities.