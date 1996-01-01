Henry's Law Calculations Practice Problems
A diver is using a 18/45 trimix, which means it's composed of 18% O2, 45% He and 37% N2, and dives to a depth of 40 m where the total pressure is 5.0 atm. Given that the Henry's law constant of N2 at 37 ºC is 1.0 × 10–3 mol/L atm, calculate the solubility of N2 in the blood at a depth of 40 m.
The established warning level of methane in water is 10.0 mg/L. Determine the partial pressure of methane (in atm) above water required to achieve this concentration at 25 ºC. The Henry's Law constant for methane at 25 ºC is 1.5 × 10–3 mol/L atm.
At 25 ºC, the partial vapor of CO2 in a bottle of soda is 4.0 atm. Calculate the concentration of CO2 (in g/L) in the soda at 25 ºC given that the Henry's law constant for CO2 at 25 ºC is 3.3 × 10–2 mol/L atm.
Calculate the solubility of He in water at 30°C and standard atmospheric pressure if Henry's law constant at this temperature is 3.70×10−4 M/atm. The mole fraction of He in the air is 5.24 x10-6.
The solubility of CO2 in blood at standard atmospheric pressure of 1.0 atm and at a temperature of 37 °C is 1.026 g/L. If the air is approximately 0.030 mol % CO2, calculate the solubility of CO2 from the air in blood at a depth of 200 ft in water where the external pressure is 6.90 atm
Carbon monoxide is one of the toxic substances that can be found in water. CO has a solubility of 9.85 x10-4 M at 25°C, 1 atm. Calculate Henry's law constant for CO in water.
When 0.0352 L of neon is dissolved in 1.1 L of water at 0.96 atm and 23 °C, it produces a saturated solution. What is Henry's law constant for neon?
°C, calculate the amount of solution in liters required to dissolve a 6.72 L of gas with Henry's law constant of 0.129 M/atm.
A concentration of as low as 0.05 ppm of dissolved ammonia (NH3) in water can already cause damage to the gills of the fish. Calculate the partial pressure of ammonia (in torr) when it reaches a concentration of 0.05 ppm at 25.0°C. Ammonia has Henry's law constant of 59.8 mol/L•atm. Assume that the density of the solution is 1.00 g/mL.