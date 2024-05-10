Electroplating Practice Problems

The electrochemical process of anodizing is used to add color and also a corrosion-resistant coat to metals like aluminum and titanium. Unlike aluminum anodizing, titanium anodizing requires a significantly thinner oxide layer. This thin layer of titanium oxide works by interfering with the wavelength of the incident light which results in different colors. The reactions involved in this process are:

Cathode (reduction): 4 H+(aq) + 4 e– → 2 H 2 (g)

Anode (oxidation): Ti(s) + 2 H 2 O(l) → TiO 2 (s) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e–

The thickness and the various color of the oxide layer can be controlled by changing the voltage. The higher the voltage applied, the higher the current generated, and the thicker the oxide layer formed. Calculate the time it will take to produce a dark green titanium oxide film with a thickness of 0.13 µm on a square sheet of titanium metal with an edge length of 20.0 cm. The density of titanium oxide is 4.23 g/cm3 and the current used is 0.25 A.