7. Gases
Velocity Distributions Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the graph below comparing the velocity distribution of the same molecule at three different temperatures (25°C, 50°C and 75°C). Identify which curve represents the gas at 50°C.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the graph below comparing the velocity distribution of PH3 and Kr at the same temperature. Identify which curve represents a Kr.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the graph below comparing the velocity distribution of the same molecule at different temperatures. Identify which curve represents a lower temperature.
Legend:
Curve A → blue
Curve B → red
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which molecule has the higher molar mass and which has the higher rate of effusion based on the molecular velocity distribution shown below.
Legend:
Molecule X → blue
Molecule Y → yellow