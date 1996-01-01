Electromagnetic Spectrum Practice Problems
Wide band-gap semiconductors are materials which have a larger band gap than conventional semiconductors, usually in the range of 2 to 7 eV, where 1 eV = 96.485 kJ/mol. The wide band-gap semiconductor AlAs, used in LEDs, has a band-gap of 2.16 eV. It can be doped with Ga to form AlxGa1-xAs, which has a band-gap of 1.72 eV. Identify the types of electromagnetic radiation emitted by AlAs and AlxGa1-xAs.
Between ultraviolet and microwave, which has the shorter wavelength? the lower energy?
The main telescope of the James Webb Telescope can detect electromagnetic radiation in the range 6.0 × 10–7 m to 2.8 × 10–5 m. Identify the regions of the electromagnetic spectrum this range falls into.
Photovoltaic cells contain p-n junctions to convert light from the sun to electricity. A CdTe semiconductor used in photovoltaic cells has a band-gap energy of 144 kJ/mol. Determine the wavelength that correspond to the band-gap energy of CdTe and identify its region in the electromagnetic spectrum.
An injection laser diode (ILD) radiates light with a wavelength of 325 nm. Where does this radiation fall on the electromagnetic spectrum? All the energy output of the ILD was measured over a period of 92 seconds and the total energy recorded is 0.24 J. Calculate the number of photons emitted per second.
The human retina has three types of receptor cones, each of which is sensitive to a particular range of visible light wavelengths as illustrated in the following figure (the color of the graph does not represent the actual color illustrated by each curve). Which of the following explains why the sky looks blue despite the fact that the atmosphere scatters solar radiation at all wavelengths?
A certain medical procedure requires a patient to be temporarily exposed to radiation with a frequency of 27.12 MHz. Would the photons of this frequency have more or less energy than the photons of visible light?
A certain medical procedure requires a patient to be temporarily exposed to radiation with a frequency of 27.12 MHz. Referring to the figure below, is this radiation visible to the naked eye?
Radiation with a wavelength of 8.5 nm is emitted by a celestial body. In which region of the electromagnetic spectrum is this radiation located? If an observatory detects 5.2×108 photons per second, calculate the total energy that is detected in an hour.
Given the right conditions, large circles or rings can be seen around the moon or the sun which is a phenomenon known as 22° Halo. Ice crystals at high altitudes refract light from the sun and moon. This phenomenon occurs around 5.5-6.4 km above the Earth's surface. Identify in which region of the atmosphere this phenomenon occurs.
Nitrogen (N2) and oxygen (O2) in the atmosphere help absorb which region/s in the ultraviolet spectrum?
One reaction that happens in the atmosphere is the photodissociation of CH4: CH4 + hν → CH3 + H. The reaction can be initiated by a light with a wavelength of approximately 290 nm. What region of the electromagnetic spectrum is this wavelength of light located?
A carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule absorbs light with a wavelength of 15 µm. Where does this light lie on the electromagnetic spectrum?
Identify the false statement and correct it.
A. Ultraviolet light has a smaller wavelength than microwaves.
B. The glow from burning wood, black lights, and radio frequencies, are all forms of electromagnetic radiation.
C. The wavelength of radiation decreases as the frequency increases.
D. The speed of electromagnetic radiation in a vacuum increases as the frequency of the light increases.
Radiation with longer wavelengths and radiation with smaller wavelengths in vacuum travel at the same speed. Is this statement true or false?
Consider the visible light in the electromagnetic spectrum. Does the frequency of light increase or decrease from red to violet?
Solar panels utilize photovoltaic cells in order to convert light energy from to sun to usable energy. Assuming that the solar panels convert light energy with 100% efficiency, determine which would produce usable energy per photon: x-rays or microwaves?
Different colors of grow lights are used for indoor plants. Violet-blue light (400-520 nm) is used for photosynthesis and growth while red light (610-720 nm) is used to promote flowering and budding. Determine which light will make the environment relatively warmer for the plant.
A certain lamp produces light with a wavelength of 546 nm. Determine the color of this light.
Some electromagnetic waves penetrate the human body which makes them useful in the field of medicine. Specific radiation with a frequency of 35×1016 Hz is used for medical imaging. Which type of electromagnetic radiation is this?
When a carbonyl bond (C=O) absorbs 20.54 kJ/mol of energy, it jumps from low energy to a high-energy vibrational state. Calculate the longest wavelength of light that a carbonyl bond must be irradiated to bring it to the high-energy vibrational state and determine where this lies in the electromagnetic spectrum.
Arrange the following (i) from lower to higher energy and (ii) from higher to lower frequency
x-ray, gamma-ray, visible light, microwave
Arrange the following in order of longest to shortest wavelength
x-ray, gamma-ray, visible light, microwave
The distance between planet A and planet B is 5.6 astronomical units. What is the distance in meters between the two planets? (1 astronomical unit = 8.3167 light-minutes)
Classify the statements if they are true or false. If the statement is false, correct it.
a. The frequency of visible light is higher than ultraviolet light.
b. The speed of electromagnetic radiation is constant in a vacuum.
c. The sound of church bells, light from the television, and heat from the stove are examples of the types of electromagnetic radiation.
d. Electromagnetic radiation vibrates when passing through water.
Arrange the following electromagnetic radiation from shortest to longest wavelength
Green Light, Gamma Rays, Red Light, Microwaves, Infrared Light, Ultraviolet Light, Radio Waves, X-rays
The UV (ultraviolet light) lies on the left of the electromagnetic spectrum. While infrared (IR) lies on the right. Which statement is true?
(1) the wavelength of IR light is lower than UV light
(2) the frequency of IR light is lower than UV light
(3) the energy of IR light is lower than UV light
(4) the energy of IR light and UV light are the same
Determine the type of electromagnetic radiation of a 786 nm wavelength emitted by a diode laser.
Which two colors of light represent the lowest and highest frequencies at the extremes of the visible spectrum?
Arrange the regions of the electromagnetic spectrum in order of increasing energy per photon.
List the following electromagnetic waves in order of decreasing energy: radio wave, microwave, and x-ray.
Identify if the following statement is true or false: visible light is shorter in wavelength than infrared radiation.
An emission line from the Lyman series has a wavelength of 103 nm. This emission line lies in which of the following regions of the electromagnetic spectrum?