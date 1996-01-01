Van der Waals Equation Practice Problems
The Rankine scale used in engineering is similar to the Kelvin scale where 0 ºR is also absolute zero. Calculate the pressure of 1.10 mol He in a 300 mL container at 650 ºR. The value of R using atm and ºR is 0.73024 atm ft3/lb-mol ºR. For He, a = 0.0341 atm L2/mol2 and b = 0.0238 L/mol.
A 15.0 g sample of MgCO3 is placed in a 1.0 L reaction vessel along with excess HNO3. The following reaction then occurs at 350 K: MgCO3(s) + 2 HNO3(aq) → Mg(NO3)2(aq) + H2O(l) + CO2(g). Use the van der Waals equation to calculate the pressure of CO2(g) in the vessel, taking into account the volume of the non-gaseous products. The constants for CO2(g) are a = 3.607 atm L2/mol2 and b = 0.04286 L/mol. Assume the non-gaseous products occupy a total volume of 111.6 mL.
Which one of the following four gases is expected to have the lowest total molecular volume compared to the total occupied volume?
The following table shows the values of the van der Waals constants a and b for CH4 and NO2. Which of the two gases is expected to be close to the ideal behavior at low temperatures?
The following diagram is a plot of volume against temperature for four gases. Line K represents an ideal gas while the lines L, M, and N represent three real gases. It can be observed from the graph that real gases have smaller volumes than ideal gas. Which of the two van der Waals constants (a or b) account for this behavior of the real gases?
Which among the gases below would have the smallest value for its van der Waals constant b?
C4H10 , Ne, O2, PH3
The Van der Waals constant b has a unit of L/mol which means that the sizes of the particles of gas can be calculated from this constant. Is the radius calculated representing bonding or non-bonding atomic radius? Briefly explain why.
Identify the correct statements below:
i) van der Waals constant "b" accounts for the attractive forces between the molecules and "a" accounts for the volume occupied by the gas molecules
ii) The value of van der Waals constant "a" depends on temperature and "b" depends on pressure.
iii) The value of van der Waals constants "a" depends on the identity of gas while "b" is constant for all gases.
iv) The value of van der Waals constant "b" depends on temperature and "a" depends on pressure.
Calculate the pressure in a 5000 L industrial tank containing 322.4 kg of oxygen at 25.0°C using the van der Waals equation.
The volume occupied by the particle of gases represents a quarter of the van der Waals constant b.
Incorporating this statement into the ideal gas law, calculate the fraction of the volume in a container actually occupied by Ne atoms at 126.7 kPa pressure and 15 °C.
Calculate the volume of 10.00 mol of helium at 100.0 atm and 300.0 K using both the ideal gas equation and the Van der Waals equation. Explain the difference in values obtained.
For 1-mol sample of gas in a 1-L container, the graph for the change in pressure as the temperature increases is shown below. The four plots represent an ideal gas and three real gases: sulfur dioxide (SO2), argon (Ar), and ammonia (NH3).
Given the van der Waals constants below, assign the gases (SO2, Ar, NH3) to their corresponding plots (A, B, C).
Using the ideal van der Waals equation and then the ideal gas equation, calculate the pressure of a 3.524-mol sample of N2 gas in a 0.8500-L flask at 415°C. Within the limits of the significant figures justified by these parameters, will the ideal gas equation overestimate or underestimate the pressure? If so, by how much? For N2, a = 1.39 L2atm/mol2 and b = 0.0391 L/mol.
Consider the following graph which shows how pressure changes against temperature. Each gas represents 1.00 mol of the substance contained in a 1.00 L vessel. On the other hand, the four lines denote an ideal gas and three real gases: Xe, Ne, and Kr. Referring to the van der Waals constants given below, match Gases X, Y, and Z to the gases Xe, Ne, and Kr.