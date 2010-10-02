Significant Figures: In Calculations Practice Problems
Calculate the mass difference between two iron substances, weighing 6.39852 g and 6.39 g, respectively.
How many significant numbers for the volume of the metal bar in this illustration should be reported?
Solve the problem using the correct number of significant figures: (43.1845 ÷ 3.483) ÷ 0.249
Solve the problem using the correct number of significant figures: 6.1830 × (14.598 ÷ 3.1)
Solve the problem using the correct number of significant figures: 12.5230 + 0.92011 – 3.437
Perform the following operation. Express the answer using the correct number of significant figures.
91.1 x 90.0 x 0.02
Perform the following operation. Express the answer using the correct number of significant figures.
7.187 x 37 x 0.009
Perform the following operation. Express the answer using the correct number of significant figures.
[(2.9 x 103) ÷ (1.78 x 104)] + 4.97
Perform the following operation. Express the answer using the correct number of significant figures.
0.01 + 0.05871
Perform the following operation. Express the answer using the correct number of significant figures.
780 + 6.97 - 81.197
Answer the equation with the correct number of significant figures
7.50 x 10 –1 – 6.3 x 10 –2 =
The answer with the correct number of significant figures to the following calculation is _.
6.0 x 10 4 x 6.783 x 10-3 x 2.98323 x 102
How many significant figures does each arithmetic calculation have?
(i) (456.32 + 891.23) (ii) (8.00 x 12.67 ) / 2.392 (iii) [ ( 28.12 x 9.0 ) + 12.56 ]
Give the answer for the following calculation with the correct number of significant figures
5.67x10-10 + 8.98x10-12