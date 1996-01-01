Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds Practice Problems
The potential energy of two atoms as a function of internuclear distance is shown in the diagram below. Identify the longer bond and the stronger bond.
Which of the following structures contains an N atom that contains two π bonds and one σ bond?
Diclofenac is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to treat pain, inflammatory disorders, and dysmenorrhea. Complete the electron-dot structure of diclofenac below by adding the necessary lone pair electrons.
Determine the number of σ and π bonds in the molecule.
The ball-and-stick molecular model of methyl yellow, an azo dye used for plastics, is shown below:
Complete the structure by identifying the positions of the multiple bonds present in methyl yellow.
A chemical called vinylacetylene, C4H4, is used in the polymer industry. The relationships between atoms are displayed.
Identify the molecules' shortest bond.
Benzophenone (C13H10O) is used in cosmetics to prevent UV light from damaging scents and colors. The incomplete structure of benzophenone is shown below:
Add the appropriate double bonds necessary to complete the Lewis dot structure.
All the molecules shown below have a C–O bond. Which one has the shortest C–O bond?
The experimental As-Br bond length in AsBr3 is 233 pm. Estimate the As-Br bond length based on the image below and compare it to the experimental As-Br bond length.
The following figure below shows the structure of ethane and ethene. Would it be easier to rotate the central C–C bond in ethane or ethene?
Is a σ-bond formed from the overlap of two s orbitals stronger or weaker than a bond formed from the overlap of two p orbitals? Explain.
The Lewis structure below shows the carbonate ion with its C–O bond lengths. All of the C–O bonds in the carbonate ion are equal in length and a little longer than the usual 123 pm for a C–O double bond. Does this mean that the C–O double bonds in the carbonate ion are weaker than the usual C–O double bonds?
The following partial Lewis structure shows a nitrogen-containing heterocyclic molecule. When the structure is completed, all of the atoms (except hydrogen atoms) obey the octet rule. Which of the three labeled C—N bonds in the molecules is the weakest?
Based on the Lewis structures, rank the C—O bond lengths in CO, CO2, and CO32− from longest to shortest.
The following diagram show the connectivity of atoms in the oxazole molecule. Complete the Lewis structure of oxazole and determine the number of sigma and pi bonds.
The following figure shows the Lewis structure of eugenol, an aromatic component of clove oil. Determine the total number of σ and π bonds in the eugenol molecule?
A bond-forming orbital overlap is shown in the following figure. Which of the following bonds could be formed? A) Cl—Cl σ, B) C—O π, C) C—C π, or D) C—Cl σ?
Identify the molecule that has the stronger Si-Si bond and the molecule with the shorter Si-Si bond.
Si2Cl4 and H2Si2Cl4
List the following molecules from weakest to the strongest bond between carbons: H2NCCNH2, H2NCH2CH2NH2, H2NCHCHNH2.
List the following molecules in from longest to shortest bond between carbons: H2NCCNH2, H2NCH2CH2NH2, H2NCHCHNH2.
The structure of phthalic acid is shown below. Determine the number of pi bonds present in phthalic acid.
1,3,5-Trisiline, C3H6Si3, has a six-membered ring structure with alternating carbon and silicon atoms. Each carbon and silicon atom is bound to a single hydrogen atom. Determine the number of electrons in its pi system.
The Lewis structure for maleic acid is given below:
How many σ bonds and π bonds are in the entire molecule?