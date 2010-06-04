Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid Practice Problems
A diamine is a compound that contains two amino groups and can accept two protons since each nitrogen in the compound can accept a proton. Propylenediamine (1-2-Diaminopropane), H2NC3H6NH2, is an example of a diamine:
H2NC3H6NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3NC3H6NH2+(aq) + OH−(aq) Kb1 = 6.61×10−5
H3NC3H6NH2+(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3NC3H6NH32+(aq) + OH−(aq) Kb2 = 4.07×10−8
Determine the pH of the solution after the addition of the following volumes of 0.300 M HCl to 30.0 mL of 0.200 M propylenediamine.
(i) 0 mL
(ii) 10.0 mL
(iii) 20.0 mL
(iv) 30.0 mL
(v) 40.0 mL
(vi) 50.0 mL
Neutralization reactions involving a strong acid like HCl proceeds to completion. A 4.05 g sample of Na3C6H5O7 was dissolved in 275 mL of 0.160 M HCl. Write the balanced net ionic equations for the neutralization reactions involved. Find the pH of the resulting solution. The Ka for citric acid is 7.41×10−4.
Calculate the pH at the equivalence point of a 0.125 M solution of (CH3)2NH (dimethylamine) titrated with 0.125 M HCl. A volume of 0.125 M HCl equal to that of 0.125 M (CH3)2NH was used to achieve equivalence. Determine the suitable indicator for the said titration. The Ka for (CH3)2NH2+ is 1.86×10−11.
The following are representations of the initial concentrations of a weak acid HA (pKa = 6.25) and its potassium salt KA. Draw a representation of the equilibrium state of solution (2) upon the addition of 1 H3O+ ion. (The potassium ions and water molecules were omitted for clarity).
Find the pH of a 2.00 L solution of 0.110 M HNO2 and 0.110 M NaNO2 upon the addition of 150.0 mL of 0.225 M HBr. Note that the pKa of HNO2 is 3.25.
A 25.0 mL sample of 0.080 M (CH3)3N (Kb = 6.4×10–5) is titrated with 0.040 M HBr solution. What is the pH after 15.0 mL of the titrant has been added?
A 25.0 mL sample of 0.080 M (CH3)3N (Kb = 6.4×10–5) is titrated with 0.040 M HBr solution. What is the pH after 51.0 mL of the titrant has been added?
What is the pH at the equivalence when 0.150 M pyridine (C5H5N) is titrated with 0.150 M HCl solution?
What is the pH of the solution of 15.0 mL of 0.113 M aniline titrated with 5.0 mL of 0.156 M HNO3?
What is the pH of the solution of 15.0 mL of 0.113 M trimethylamine titrated with 2.0 mL of 0.156 M HNO3?
Calculate the pH at the equivalence point for the titration of a 75 mL sample of 0.212 mol C2H5NH2 with 0.12 M HBr.
Calculate the pH at the equivalence point for the titration of a 50.0 mL sample of 0.125 M NH3 with 0.120 M HCl.
What is the pH of the solution of 15.0 mL of 0.113 M trimethylamine titrated with 20.0 mL of 0.156 M HNO3?
Consider a 250.0 mL buffer solution that is 0.125 M of HF and 0.175 M of NaF. Calculate [HF] and [NaF] after the addition of 2.56 g HCl.
Consider the titration of a 50.0 mL of 0.25 M aniline (C6H5NH2) solution with 0.125 M HBr. What is the pH of the solution before adding any acid?
Is the following solution acidic or basic? A solution is made by mixing 2.43 g of acetic acid (CH3COOH) in 25.0 mL of 1.43 M NaOH solution.
A 100 mL buffer solution is 0.200 M in CH3COOH and 0.200 M in NaCH3COO. What will the pH of the solution be if 20 mL of 0.220 M HNO3 are added to this buffer? Ka of acetic acid = 1.78×10-5.
What is the pH of a solution prepared by mixing 30.0 mL of 0.200 M pyridine with 45.0 mL of 0.250 M HCl?
A 20.0 mL sample of 0.200 M triethylamine (Kb = 5.3 x 10–4) is titrated against 0.250 M HNO3 solution. What is the pH of the solution at the equivalence point?
Hypochlorous acid, HClO is an oxyacid of chlorine. It is a weak acid with a dissociation constant (Ka) value of 3.98×10-8.
HClO(aq) ⇌ H+(aq) + ClO-(aq)
A) Calculate the pH of a buffer solution that contains 0.150 M hypochlorous acid with 0.250 M hypochlorite ion (ClO-).
B) What will the final pH of the solution be if 5.00 mL of 0.100 M HCl solution are added to 50.0 mL of this buffer?