Bond Angles Practice Problems
Based on the VSEPR theory, determine whether XeCl4 or CCl4 will have smaller Cl–X–Cl angles.
Pyruvic acid can be produced from glucose through glycolysis. Determine the hybridization of all the carbon atoms in pyruvic acid and the approximate bond angles around in the molecule.
Pyridine is a six-membered ring with 5 carbons and 1 nitrogen but unlike cyclohexane, it is flat instead of puckered. Explain this difference and predict the bond angles in pyridine.
Perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) are used in tracer applications wherein they are released in one location and then their concentration is measured at a different place. One application is to observe air movement and trace the flow of pollutants. Hexafluoropropylene (CF3CFCF2) is one example of PFCs which is a very potent greenhouse gas because of its long lifetime in the atmosphere. Draw the complete Lewis structure of Hexafluoropropylene and determine the bond angles around each carbon center.
Which of the following is the correct geometry and estimated bond angles around Br in BrCl4–?
For the following molecular geometries, give the possible bond angles in each: (a) linear; (b) trigonal bipyramidal; (c) square pyramidal; (d) bent
For the compounds of OX2 where X is a Group 7A element (halogens), the bond angle X–O–X is as follows: OF2, 103.1°; OCl2, 110.9°; OBr2, 112.2°. These varying bond angles can be attributed to the different electronegativities of the halogen attached to O. As the electronegativity decreases, what can you observe on the X–O–X angle?
Alkanes contain only single bonds, alkanes contain double bonds (C=C), and alkynes contain triple bonds (C≡C). Consider the compounds ethane (C2H6), ethene (C2H4), and ethyne (C2H2). Which would have the smallest C–C–H bond angle? Which would have the largest C–C–H bond angle?
Ketones can be derived from the oxidation of secondary alcohols. One example is that acetone (C3H6O) can be prepared from isopropyl alcohol (C3H8O). The Lewis structures of acetone and isopropyl alcohol are shown below:
Based on the given structure, estimate the C–C–O bond angles in each of the compounds.
For the following molecule, provide the approximate value for the specified bond angle in the structure:
For the following, identify the molecules that you can estimate the bond angles around the central atom with certainty, and which would you be unsure about. Explain.
(a) SiF4
(b) SCl4
(c) CHCl3
(d) H2O
(e) BF3
Given the following structure of a hydrocarbon:
Which letters represent a 120° bond angle in the compound?
If the geometry of phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5) and thionyl tetrafluoride (OSF4) is described as bipyramidal, determine their bond angles.
Draw two structures with the formula C3H7N where there is at most one CH3 group. Identify which structure would have a larger C-N-C bond angle.
Identify the electron and molecular geometry for SiBr4. What is the bond angle and is it expected to deviate from the ideal?
Identify the electron and molecular geometry for NCl3. What is the bond angle and is it expected to deviate from the ideal?
The H—N—H bond angles in the NH3 molecule are ___________ than the H—C—H bond angles in CH4 molecule because:
Which of the following sets shows species arranged in ascending order of their O–Cl–O bond angles?
Using the information that the PBr3F2 molecule is nonpolar, determine the following bond angles in this molecule:
Br—P—Br, F—P—F and Br—P—F
Give the angles separated by commas.
Arrange the variation of the Cl—X—Cl bond angles of NCl3, PCl3, and AsCl3 from ideal values. Explain. (Hint: The electronegativity of the center atom affects the size of the electron pair domain.)
Buta-1,3-diene, CH2CHCHCH2, is a planar molecule whose carbon–carbon bond lengths are as follows:
Sketch the molecule and predict the bond angles surrounding each carbon atom.