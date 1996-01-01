Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number Practice Problems
The different colors in the lobes of the p and d orbitals indicate different phases. Is this statement true or false?
Identify the orbitals and provide the n and l quantum numbers for each of the following illustrations.
One student made a mistake in determining the quantum numbers of an element. All four were correct with the exception of the angular momentum quantum number (l) which had integral values of 0, 1, 2.....n instead of 0, 1, 2..., n – 1. In these conditions, determine the number of elements that would make up the first two rows of the periodic table.
Which of the following shows an illustration for a dxy orbital with a correct shape and orientation?
Determine the value of the quantum number l for the given representation of an orbital for n = 4
The 4p electron is farther from the nucleus than a 4s electron. Does a 4p electron have higher energy than a 4s electron?
Draw one 2p orbital and one 3d orbital. How would these orbitals compare to their counterpart in higher energy levels such as 3p and 4d?
Identify which of the following n and l combinations are possible and which are not possible.
a. 3f
b. 4d
c. 1p
d. 2s
What is the relationship between two electrons in the same atom with the same value of the "l" quantum number?
For each set of quantum numbers, identify the corresponding subshell.
n = 4, l= 2
n = 2, l = 1
n = 3, l = 0
n = 5, l = 3
How many sublevels are present in an atom with the principal quantum number n = 3?
Which of the following lists all the possible values of the quantum number l for n = 5?