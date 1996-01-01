9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Referring to the sketch of the periodic table shown below, which among the highlighted elements contains electrons whose highest principal quantum number (n) is equal to 5?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the average distance of the electrons in a 1s orbital larger or smaller than that of a 4s orbital?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of sublevels, number of orbitals, and maximum number of electrons in the n = 4 level.