2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Phases Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the element indicated in the periodic table below would exist as a solid, a liquid, or a gas.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the compound that is more likely to be a gas at room temperature.
Cl2, NaCl, CCl4
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements accurately describes the particle arrangement in gases compared to solids and liquids?