Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations Practice Problems
The Ka1 and Ka2 of a 0.20 M weak polyprotic acid (H2A) are 1.5×10-4 and 2.0×10-5, respectively.
(i) Determine the amount of [H3O+] contributed by the first ionization step.
(ii) Determine the amount of [H3O+] contributed by the second ionization step.
(iii) Determine when the contribution from the second step can be ignored.
What is the pH and [H3O+] for the polyprotic acid solution provided below?
0.15 M C7H6O3 (Ka1 = 8.3×10−5; Ka2 = 1.2×10−10)
Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of a strong diprotic acid with pKa2 = 2.5 ×10−2 at the given concentrations. At which given concentration(s) does the assumption "x is negligible" not applicable?
i. 1.0 M
ii. 0.10 M
iii. 0.01 M
A normal and clean rainwater has been found to have a pH of 5.8 which is attributed to the presence of carbonic acid formed from dissolved carbon dioxide gas in water. Calculate [H2CO3], [HCO3−], and [CO32−], assuming that the total carbonate concentration is 1.0×10−5 M, and given that Ka1 and Ka2 values are 4.3×10−7 and 5.6×10−11, respectively.