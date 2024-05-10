Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations Practice Problems

The K a1 and K a2 of a 0.20 M weak polyprotic acid (H 2 A) are 1.5×10-4 and 2.0×10-5, respectively.

(i) Determine the amount of [H 3 O+] contributed by the first ionization step.

(ii) Determine the amount of [H 3 O+] contributed by the second ionization step.

(iii) Determine when the contribution from the second step can be ignored.